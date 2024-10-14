Nathan Cleary: Wigan Warriors chief Kris Radlinski says every Super League club would try to sign NRL star if he considered move

Wigan Warriors chief executive Kris Radlinksi said if NRL star Nathan Cleary ever wants to try his hand in the Super League, every club would be knocking at his door.

Considered the best player in the world, Cleary just picked up his fourth NRL title with the Penrith Panthers, but rumours have swirled that he could potentially one day move across the world.

Cleary's girlfriend is Manchester City star Mary Fowler, sparking speculation he could potentially join her in Manchester.

That excitement was then only heightened when Cleary was in the stands at Old Trafford, adorning a Hull KR jersey in support of his friend and Robins half-back Tyrone May.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Wigan celebrate at the final whistle as they were crowned back-to-back champions

"Obviously he's the best player in the world, what he has done for many years is outstanding, and to have him there on Saturday night at Old Trafford was fantastic," Radlinski told Sky Sports News.

"I'm sure he saw the occasion and part of him fancied that. If Nathan's name comes on the market everybody would be trying to sign him. I'm pretty comfortable with the squad that we've got at the moment, but it'd certainly be great for Super League."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wigan Warriors' Bevan French scored the only try in the 2024 Grand Final against Hull KR, which closely resembled Rob Burrow's Grand Final try for Leeds Rhinos against St Helens back in 2011

One star in the current Wigan squad was the inaugural winner of the Rob Burrow Award, Bevan French, who lit the 'Theatre of Dreams' alight with the only try of the contest, Cleary himself referring to the Wigan half-back as a rugby league "freak".

Radlinski revealed Wigan surprised French ahead of the contest by flying over his uncle and brother to watch him and present his shirt during a shirt presentation that was conducted by Sir Alex Ferguson.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"He's a wonderful player. He's a generational talent, he can do some crazy, crazy things, but I think why his team-mates love him is not because of all the magic stuff, it's because of all the hard stuff he does," Radlinski said.

"He sets the standards around the club, he leads kick chases, a lot of efforts in rugby league he does and that's why he's a wonderful player to play alongside.

"The very best players, the marquee players, do it on the big occasions and he's done it all year for us.

"It was a really great night before the game when we surprised Bevan by flying his brother and his uncle over. So they came into the team hotel the night before the game and presented him with his jersey and it was a really beautiful moment and I'm sure it spurred him on to do what he did on Saturday night."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player French produced some individual brilliance to open the scoring for Wigan

Cleary: I won't be here anytime soon | Let's make WCC happen!

Despite excitement at Cleary's presence and the prospect of him one day trading Australia for the Super League, the Penrith Panthers star quashed the idea that a move across the world will be happening in the near future.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cleary joined Jenna Brooks at half-time of the Super League Grand Final and dismissed reports linking him with a move to Super League

"It is great to be here, a great atmosphere," Cleary told Sky Sports during half-time at the Super League Grand Final.

"I am here to support by best mate Tyrone May.

"Not anytime soon to be honest, I have seen all the rumours. Getting to come over here and see her [Fowler] play is nice and just have a break.

"But I won't be moving over here anytime soon."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Penrith Panthers up against St Helens in the World Club Challenge.

On Monday, Cleary took to social media to congratulate Wigan Warriors and push for the World Club Challenge to be played.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of World Club Challenge between Wigan Warriors and Penrith Panthers.

Penrith Panthers CEO Brian Fletcher had said that his club would not be able to take part in the WCC this year due to player welfare and fatigue with the Panthers included in the Las Vegas round, which Wigan are also involved in.

However Wigan CEO Radlinski has said that his club will do whatever it takes to get the game played.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player St Helens beat Penrith Panthers to win the World Club Challenge in dramatic fashion with an extra-time golden point winning dropgoal!

Now, Cleary has echoed Radlinski, calling for the game to be played in the NRL's 'Magic Round', his post on social media saying: "Congrats to Wigan on another win! They're a great team.

"Would love to be able to play the WCC at Magic Round next year. I understand the logistics of getting the game on would be difficult but I think it would be a great spectacle."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jai Field showed amazing pace and power to deny Penrith Panthers two certain tries which would have won them the match.

The World Club Challenge is the only trophy that eludes the all-conquering Panthers side, who lost on home turf by a golden point drop goal to St Helens in 2023 and were then defeated 16-12 by Wigan at the start of 2024.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.