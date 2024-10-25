Danny McGuire: Castleford Tigers name Super League great as new head coach in three-year deal

Castleford Tigers have appointed Super League great Danny McGuire as their new head coach; McGuire has served as an assistant coach at both Hull KR and Castleford, having won the Super League eight times as a player with Leeds Rhinos
Danny McGuire has been appointed as the new head coach of Betfred Super League side Castleford Tigers on a three-year deal.
The 41-year-old steps up from his previous role as assistant to Craig Lingard, who was sacked earlier this week after one year in charge having guided Castleford to a 10th-place finish in a challenging season.
McGuire was a three-time League Leaders Shield winner and eight-time Super League champion during his decorated time with Leeds Rhinos, before finishing his career at Hull KR.
The former England and Great Britain international joined the Hull KR coaching staff in 2021 and served as interim head coach during the following season ahead of being assistant to Willie Peters, before joining Castleford at the end of the 2023 campaign.
Castleford director Martin Jepson, who only became the majority shareholder earlier this month, said: "I am sure that Danny [McGuire] will be able to call on all his experience over many years in the game, for what will be his first head coach role."
"I have been hugely impressed with Danny's ambition, his determination, and his technical knowledge of the game and I look forward to working alongside him.
"I am also sure Danny will be able to help attract like-minded players to the club as we continue to build for next season. Danny will be able to select and appoint an assistant coach."
The announcement comes days after Castleford secured Grade A points in the new IMG Grading review and retained their place in Super League for 2025, with McGuire looking forward to his new role.
"I am really excited and feel privileged to be given the opportunity to be Head Coach of Castleford Tigers," McGuire said. "I am looking forward to a strong pre-season and getting the players ready to represent the Club and fans with pride."
