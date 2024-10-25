Danny McGuire: Castleford Tigers name Super League great as new head coach in three-year deal

Danny McGuire has been appointed as the new head coach of Betfred Super League side Castleford Tigers on a three-year deal.

The 41-year-old steps up from his previous role as assistant to Craig Lingard, who was sacked earlier this week after one year in charge having guided Castleford to a 10th-place finish in a challenging season.

McGuire was a three-time League Leaders Shield winner and eight-time Super League champion during his decorated time with Leeds Rhinos, before finishing his career at Hull KR.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The former England and Great Britain international joined the Hull KR coaching staff in 2021 and served as interim head coach during the following season ahead of being assistant to Willie Peters, before joining Castleford at the end of the 2023 campaign.

Castleford director Martin Jepson, who only became the majority shareholder earlier this month, said: "I am sure that Danny [McGuire] will be able to call on all his experience over many years in the game, for what will be his first head coach role."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I have been hugely impressed with Danny's ambition, his determination, and his technical knowledge of the game and I look forward to working alongside him.

"I am also sure Danny will be able to help attract like-minded players to the club as we continue to build for next season. Danny will be able to select and appoint an assistant coach."

The announcement comes days after Castleford secured Grade A points in the new IMG Grading review and retained their place in Super League for 2025, with McGuire looking forward to his new role.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jon Wilkin gives his thoughts on Wakefield Trinity having replaced London Broncos in the Super League next year after having been awarded Grade A status as part of a restructure of the sport

"I am really excited and feel privileged to be given the opportunity to be Head Coach of Castleford Tigers," McGuire said. "I am looking forward to a strong pre-season and getting the players ready to represent the Club and fans with pride."

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here