Shaun Wane: England head coach says home Ashes series in 2025 would be 'the pinnacle'

England head coach Shaun Wane has said it would be the "pinnacle" of his coaching career to face Australia in a home Ashes series planned for next year.

The Rugby Football League has confirmed that "initial conversations" have taken place with the Australian Rugby League Commission over a three-Test series to be held in the UK - rugby league's first Ashes for more than 20 years.

In 2023, it was announced a new series had been scheduled to take place in Australia, but the plans are now set to change, while a tour in 2020 before the 2021 World Cup was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Image: England last played Australia at home in 2016 as part of that year's Four Nations

Wane, whose side face Samoa in the second match of their two-Test series at Headingley on Saturday, said: "I was brought up on Australia and New Zealand in the 1970s and 1980s and when it got cancelled, I was absolutely devastated.

"So to get this on again and for them to travel here is unbelievable. I'm so excited. I can't wait for it now."

When asked about the significance of a first Ashes series since the Kangaroos whitewashed Great Britain 3-0 in 2003, Wane said: "It's so important.

"I know New Zealand are a good team, they've beaten Australia in the last few years, but the NRL and Australian rugby league is the pinnacle.

"They've played the best rugby over the last couple of decades and that for me, as a coach, is what I want to pit myself against.

"I've never done anything as big as that and that's why I took this job. For me personally, it would be the pinnacle of my career to have a chance of coaching against them."

Image: George Williams set up two tries and scored one in England's first Test win over Samoa on Sunday

Wane guided England to a 3-0 series win against Tonga last year and his side beat Samoa 34-18 in their first match in Wigan on Sunday.

"We need to keep that momentum going with a really good calendar," Wane said.

"I thought Sunday was fantastic, a good atmosphere and it will be even better here [at Headingley] on Saturday.

"So if we can keep doing that, get the Ashes next year and then the World Cup [in 2026], I think we're on a great roll.

"Everybody recognises that a really good, stand-up international calendar is great for our sport."

Wane was critical of his side's display on Sunday, which, he said, "would not have troubled Australia", but feels both England and Samoa will both improve.

"They're going to be a lot better, so we need to be a lot smarter," he said. "We need to be because Samoa have a smart coaching staff and they'll see ways they can put us under a bit more pressure."

Wane said Wigan prop Luke Thompson "will definitely play" on Sunday after missing the first Test through suspension and that other changes can be expected.

Wingers Dom Young and Matty Ashton are both being assessed after sustaining minor injuries on Sunday.

