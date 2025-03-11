Barrie McDermott's Super League round four review and storylines: Hull KR flying, Leigh Leopards thriving and some worry for Warrington Wolves

With Super League really shaping up, Sky Sports Rugby League's Barrie McDermott dissects the main talking points - and previews the storylines to follow for round five...

Round four started with a thrilling contest that saw both sides walk away with a point. Hull FC showed resilience after a tough start to the season, while Leigh demonstrated their usual attacking flair but couldn't put the game to bed.

A draw probably felt like a fair outcome, with both teams still searching for consistency.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player It went from bad to worse for Hull FC against Leigh Leopards as they received two yellow cards in just four minutes for high tackles

Hull KR pulled off a big win at St Helens. Their aggressive defence and tactical kicking game frustrated Saints, who looked out of sync in attack.

Rovers' discipline and smart game-management allowed them to capitalise on Saints' errors, securing a deserved victory.

The other Friday night fixture saw Castleford finally get their first win of the season, grinding it out in a physical contest.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between St Helens and Hull KR

Salford's attack, usually fluid, struggled against Castleford's determined defensive effort. The Tigers showed more energy and urgency, while Salford will be disappointed with their lack of attacking sharpness.

A defensive battle in France saw Catalans edge Leeds in a low-scoring affair. The wet conditions played a part, but Leeds' lack of attacking structure was concerning. Catalans controlled the territory battle and took their chances, while the Rhinos never really looked like breaking through.

The shock of the round! Wakefield, widely tipped to struggle, stunned Warrington with a dominant second-half display. Warrington's defence fell apart under pressure, while Wakefield's energy and smart play led to a huge upset.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Warrington Wolves and Wakefield Trinity

The other Vegas stars, Wigan, were simply too good. Their speed and execution in attack was relentless, while Huddersfield couldn't handle the pressure.

Bevan French and Jai Field caused havoc and Wigan's defensive intensity never let the Giants settle. A statement win for the Warriors after a week on the road.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants

Overall, there are some storylines emerging:

Hull KR's win over Saints signals they are real contenders this year

Leeds' attack is a major worry after failing to score

Wakefield's deserved win over Warrington could be a turning point

Wigan look like the team to beat with their blistering attacking form

What did we learn from round four?

While the talking is done on the pitch, there are things that happen off it that can always affect a team's performance.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils

It has to be said that Salford head coach Paul Rowley did a remarkable job to get his side to even be competitive. The week started with doubts they would even play due to the ongoing saga with their finances so to get them out there and showing some signs in attack will only help them when things do finally settle down and they look to get their first points on the board.

For his opposite head coach, Danny McGuire, it was exactly what he needed. The Tigers were close to stunning Hull KR in round one and have since kept grinding, finally getting a victory. It will be a big confidence boost for them. McGuire got what he needed. He has also unearthed a star in Judah Rimbu - he will be massive for Cas in 2025.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Hull KR and Castleford Tigers

Talk about poetic justice! What a sweet victory it was going back to his old club Warrington and getting a massive victory. When he was Wolves head coach, it was a loss to Wakefield that saw him lose his job and now, his Wakefield side have shown once again that they will not back down to anyone.

I am not worried about Warrington but that's two on the bounce now. The Challenge Cup will be a nice distraction from the league before they face Saints in another tough game.

Sky Sports will again show every game of the Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+