Salford Red Devils: Chief executive promises club safety but admits owners are 'not rugby league people'

Salford Red Devils chief executive Chris Irwin has promised the club is "in safe hands" despite admitting the owners are "not rugby league people".

Last month, Salford confirmed that players and staff had not been paid on time for the second month in a row and appeared to have run out of patience with their new owners, the Betfred Super League club releasing a statement saying: "As many will already know, our payroll wasn't delivered this morning as scheduled, despite assurances."

Salford have been operating under salary cap sanctions for much of the season due to their financial plight, restricting the number of players they can pick for their matchday squad.

"The club is in safe hands and I'll ensure that, by cutting the cloth accordingly," Irwin said on Sky Sports.

"These people in Switzerland and LA [the owners], they're not rugby league people.

"I think their interest is the stadium, the land around it, the development they're looking to put a 200-room hotel on the grounds, an indoor sports arena, so that's what their interests are.

"It's an incredibly challenging time when you see a squad that was built being taken away, it's really sad.

"I feel it each time I've got to move a player on. But it's the situation we're in at the moment. I wasn't expecting this when I came in, but it's something I have to do and take control of to protect the interests of this club.

"I think we've all got responsibility here. I've got a responsibility to ensure that our club continues to run, and we're asking investors to ensure that we do have the funds."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Salford Red Devils and Leeds Rhinos

Irwin previously held a role as chief commercial officer at Salford before he was appointed as the Red Devils' new chief executive back in February, shortly after their takeover was completed.

A new consortium, headed by Swiss banker Dario Berta, appeared to have secured the club's future when they completed a takeover in the summer, but they have since made a series of excuses for delayed payments.

"I can only do what I can control. I'm fully with those fans [who are hurt by this]. I'm heartbroken by the situation that I'm in," Irwin said.

"I came into this job with the premise that these funds were going to be here and I could build this business. We just went to make payroll this month.

"I've been assured by the owners, who came in and spoke to the players and the staff on Tuesday, that will be the case. The owners directly funded last month's payroll.

"They also came in and spoke to the players about their attitude, commitment, and honesty."

Irwin was then questioned by Sky Sports' Jon Wilkin whether it was "rich" from the owners to "come in and lecture professional sports people who've played through this".

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"It was a tough conversation," Irwin responded.

"It wasn't easy for anyone in the room. I think the owners were trying to state the sacrifices they've made have been sacrifices, they've been in the country for nine months.

"I'm reiterating words coming from our owners, I will continue to fight for this club and the future and the safeguard of this rugby league club, as it's as close to my heart as it is to these fans here."

Salford fell to a 0-28 defeat to Leeds, their sixth defeat in seven Super League games this season, leaving them second-bottom of the table.