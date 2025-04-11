Barrie McDermott's Super League storylines and predictions: Hull KR to keep rising as Wigan Warriors come to town

Sky Sports Rugby League's Barrie McDermott takes us through the biggest storylines and his big predictions for round seven of the Super League season…

On Thursday night, I thought Leeds were solid without being spectacular but the take home when I was leaving the match was James McDonnell and the way he performed.

As we know, Leeds signed Kallum Watkins back and all the talk is about where he will play and what type of role he will have, and how influential he will be in the environment.

He is a winner and he was there in that golden generation period so he knows what winning looks like and he knows what it takes to get to that point and he knows what it takes to stay there.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Salford Red Devils and Leeds Rhinos.

However, what it does is it creates really healthy competition in the squad and that is probably evident in the way McDonnell played. He knows he has got to be on top form and James Bentley is the same, Morgan Gannon is the same.

It is that environment that brings out the best in people and it weeds out the worst because if they can't stand that competition they tend to not be in it for too long.

It was good signs for Leeds but ultimately, Salford and the situation they are in, it is now just a shame. We have said this before, but it really needs to be sorted sooner rather than later.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella is this week's guest on The Bench with Jenna and Jon.

Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors - Friday April 11 (Sky Sports Action, 7.30pm)

It is the game of the round on Friday night as Hull KR take on Wigan in a Grand Final replay from 2024. KR are coming in off the back off a very impressive derby performance in what could have been a tricky fixture against Hull FC in the Challenge Cup.

They came out with immense credit and I think we will learn a lot more about Hull KR and their mentality and their attitude in this one.

Wigan were big winners in their last match against Salford but the last month or so has not been great for Wigan, they are having a bit of a wobble. Every great team will have a wobble at some point in the season - will this game be the point where Wigan start to get their season back on track in the toughest of circumstances?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between Wigan and Salford.

It is always a tremendous atmosphere at Hull KR and Wigan are after a morale-boosting win. But, the momentum that the Robins have got means it is a definite 50-50 game.

Mikey Lewis not being available for Hull KR too, his absence would weaken any side. But, Jez Litten was outstanding last week and it shows the quality of the team Willie Peters has got at his fingertips when one of the best players in the league can go off and it still doesn't stop how dangerous they are.

It could be a couple of points either way that secures the win.

Barrie's prediction: Hull KR win.

St Helens vs Wakefield Trinity - Friday April 11 (Sky Sports+, 8pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Catalans Dragons and St Helens.

This is a tricky one to try and predict. St Helens are in a real rut at the moment. Even when they are winning, you get the impression that it is not enough to make the camp and spectators settle down and be happy.

They are also missing a couple of players from HIAs last week so they are very much down on numbers.

Wakefield are a really tricky opposition, they can give anybody a game on their day. Daryl Powell has brought a side that is in the image of him - throw the ball around, ask questions, then be stoic in defence.

This is a tricky one for Saints but I feel like they have to win so I am going to back them.

Barrie's prediction: St Helens win by 7 points.

Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC - Saturday April 12 (Sky Sports+, 5.30pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos.

Warrington got themselves in the bag for the Challenge Cup and they are just gathering momentum. George Williams came up with the decisive play of the match but the mentality to stay in the grind, stay in the distance and really try and outwork their opposition is starting to bear fruit.

They have got some classy players, will have confidence, and will look forward to this game.

Hull FC under John Cartwright are all together a different prospect but they were overwhelmed last week in the Challenge Cup. It was an occasion that reminded them they still have a lot of work to do.

I think they are a good side, but not good enough to go to Warrington and win.

Barrie's prediction: Warrington by 8 points.

Castleford Tigers vs Leigh Leopards - Saturday April 12 (Sky Sports+, 8pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Leigh Leopards and Wakefield Trinity.

This is a simple one. If Leigh turn up with the right attitude they will get the win and get some points while they are doing it.

But Castleford Tigers have to improve, they have to get better, they have to start understanding what it takes to win a game.

For Danny McGuire, you can see how frustrated he is whenever he speaks about his side. He speaks about what they do in the week and how that is not reflected on a matchday. That shows the frustration he is feeling because that is a man who knows how to win and knows what it is all about. He is trying to get the best out of his team.

Barrie's prediction: Leigh win by 12 points.

Huddersfield Giants vs Catalans Dragons - Sunday April 13 (Sky Sports+, 3pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Betfred Super League game between Huddersfield and Hull KR.

There is a lot being said about Catalans and Toulouse and a French presence in our game. I am always in favour of Catalans Dragons, you have got to make it work, we have got to support them as best we can.

There are other elements off-field that are taken into account but in terms of on-field - they have been in Grand Finals and have a Challenge Cup win. You cannot question what Steve McNamara and his team have done over the last decade.

This game against the Giants, they have to keep doing their stuff on the field to quieten down what is going on off the field.

It feels like it is just getting tougher, and tougher, and tougher for Luke Robinson's team.

Barrie's prediction: Catalans win by 12 points.

Sky Sports will again show every game of the Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+