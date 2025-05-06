Salford Red Devils CEO Chris Irwin resigns amid Betfred Super League club's financial struggles

Salford Red Devils chief executive Chris Irwin has resigned, with the club announcing his departure in a statement on Tuesday.

The club statement read: "We can confirm Chris Irwin's departure as CEO from Salford Red Devils, after accepting his resignation.

"We thank him for his efforts. The journey continues - Reds Rise Together."

Irwin's resignation comes during Salford's ongoing financial troubles, which saw players and staff not paid on time for two months in a row in February and March.

After payment was not made on time in March, the Betfred Super League club released a statement saying: "As many will already know, our payroll wasn't delivered this morning as scheduled, despite assurances."

A new consortium, headed by Swiss banker Dario Berta, appeared to have secured the club's future when they completed a takeover in the summer, but they have since made a series of excuses for delayed payments.

Salford have been operating under salary cap sanctions for much of the season due to their financial plight, restricting the number of players they can pick for their matchday squad, and have seen major players such as former captain Kallum Watkins leave.

The Red Devils are rooted to the bottom of the Super League table after 10 games of the season, securing their one and only victory against Huddersfield Giants on March 20, winning 23-10.

They have lost their other nine contests by a combined score of 380-36, with their latest 54-0 drubbing coming at the hands of Hull KR during Magic Weekend in Newcastle.

