Hull KR's Peta Hiku ready to ditch 'since 1985' tag with Challenge Cup final win at Wembley

Hull KR are the in-form Super League side in 2025 but Peta Hiku knows that will count for nothing if they leave Wembley Stadium without a trophy on Saturday.

The Robins have been a dominant force in Super League, losing just once in the 13 rounds played to this point, in a run that has put them two points clear at the top of the table.

Once again, they find themselves in the Challenge Cup final too, giving them another golden opportunity to finally put a trophy in their cabinet as they enter the contest as heavy favourites against Warrington Wolves.

Indeed, while KR are making waves, it is often put to them that they will not be cemented as one of the competition's top sides unless they can add silverware, something they haven't done since 1985.

Most recently, they lost the 2023 Challenge Cup final to a dramatic Gareth O'Brien golden-point drop-goal before losing to Wigan Warriors 9-2 in the 2024 Super League Grand Final.

Hiku admits that the 1985 tag is something that irks the club and is one which he is ready to rectify come 3pm on Saturday.

"I've been here for a year and a half and whatever they say, the 1985 thing has probably been even getting on my nerves," Hiku said.

"I couldn't imagine how they [the fans] are feeling. I think just being a part of a team that's bringing something to the club would be awesome to be a part of

"I think just having that little image about it gives you a bit of excitement to be a part of a team like that."

Entering a final as the favourites can bring with it it's own added pressure but the Robins centre is not reading too much into in on Wembley week where anything can happen.

However, he does think his side have the talent and work ethic to "get it right" for 80 minutes on the hallowed turf.

"I don't know, you don't think of it as a player too much, being the favourite and that," he added.

"But I suppose if you look at it, they're going to put up 17, we're going to put up 17. I suppose it's whoever's best on their day really.

"So I think all that favourite stuff, you can't take that into it too much but I'd like to think that we've been playing enough footy to be able to take into that game.

"I think the way we've been performing, we've got a lot of fix-ups to do, but yeah, hopefully we can get it right for 80 minutes.

"Just because of the event itself at Wembley, being at Wembley, I think if we just take that and enjoy it and just move on to the next thing as quick as we can, we'll be alright.

"Obviously we've got a couple of boys that have been a part of a few Grand Finals now and many of them were here when they went to the Challenge Cup- Dean Hadley, James Batchelor, and then Jared Waerea-Hargreaves has been in a lot of big games, and Jesse Sue as well.

"I think they've been enormous for us in our first 20 minutes, so I think there is no doubt they'll be ready to go again."

