Mal Meninga: Rugby league legend appointed head coach of NRL expansion club Perth Bears

Australia head coach and ex-Kangaroos and Queensland Origin star Mal Meninga has been unveiled as the Perth Bears ' inaugural head coach.

The 64-year-old Meninga signed a three-year contract with the new franchise, meaning he could be 69 when his contract expires in 2030.

He has been in charge of the international team for eight years, bringing home World Cup wins in 2017 and 2022. However, it does mean he will not be in charge for this Autumn's Ashes series in England.

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur and Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess were also believed to be in contention for the job.

It is not yet known who will succeed Meninga for the Kangaroos as he takes charge of club rugby for the first time since 2001.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Meninga is one of the most decorated players and coaches in rugby league history, having coached Canberra (1997-2001) and Queensland (2006-2015) after playing 46 test and World Cup matches for Australia's Kangaroos, 32 State of Origin matches for Queensland and captaining the Raiders to three national titles.

Before becoming Kangaroos coach in 2016, Meninga led the Queensland Maroons to their most successful period in Origin history, winning nine of his 10 series in charge.

"This is bigger than me," Meninga said Friday. "This new pioneering venture over to WA (Western Australia) and the opportunity to be involved in the growth of the game, to grow a club - the Perth Bears - is too good to refuse. I feel very honoured, very nervous, and I think it's a huge responsibility."

The sport's premier competition originated in Sydney but has expanded to include a team in New Zealand, a team in the Australian capital, Canberra, a team in the Victoria state capital, Melbourne, and four teams in Queensland state.

Perth Bears will enter the NRL from Australia's west coast before a team from rugby league-mad neighbouring Pacific country Papua New Guinea, which is due to join in 2028 and make it a 19-team competition. The league's ambition is a 20-team format.

What's next?

The Super League season takes a week off for the Betfred Challenge Cup finals, with Warrington Wolves facing Hull KR at Wembley Stadium on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Prior to that, St Helens women take on Wigan Warriors women from 11.45 at Wembley Stadium in the women's Challenge Cup final.

Week 14 of the Super League season begins on Friday June 13, with Hull KR hosting Catalans Dragons on Sky Sports Action (8pm) and Hull FC facing Castleford Tigers on Sky Sports+ (8pm).

Sky Sports will again show every game of Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button