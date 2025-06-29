Super League: Kyle Feldt scores hat-trick as St Helens thrash troubled Salford 58-0 to continue winning streak

Kyle Feldt scored a hat-trick as St Helens made it five wins out of six in the Super League with a 58-0 thrashing of troubled Salford.

Owen Dagnall, Tristan Sailor and Jake Burns had two tries each, with Morgan Knowles and Daryl Clark also crossing for a ruthless Saints side, who scored seven of their 11 tries after the break.

Salford may have had a stay of execution over a winding-up petition this week but their woes persist on the pitch, and this was yet another lop-sided loss to Saints after an 82-0 blow-out on the opening weekend of the season and a 46-4 loss at the Salford Community Stadium two weeks ago.

This time Paul Rowley's basement dwellers fought well early on but St Helens kept probing and two tries in the space of five minutes from Feldt and Knowles at the end of the first half broke the game open as Salford heads dropped before the second half turned into a rout.

Feldt opened the scoring eight minutes in, spotting a gap in the Salford defence to dart forward as he left on-loan Saints man Jonny Vaughan wrong-footed.

Image: Salford Red Devils' Chris Hill (centre) is tackled by St Helens' Morgan Knowles (left)

The Red Devils had been reinforced by the returns of Ethan Ryan and Jayden Nikorima, plus the loan signing of Danny Richardson, and stood up to a series of attacks before Saints scored again in the 24th minute, with Dagnall diving over in the corner after being found by Deon Cross.

Salford's troubles grew as Vaughan was forced off with an injury and the cracks appeared late in the first half.

Sailor was at the heart of the third try in the 33rd minute, drawing two defenders before popping the ball off to Feldt, who had space on the overlap to cross in the corner.

After Feldt missed his first two conversation attempts, Jonny Lomax took over kicking responsibilities and saw his kick go through off the post.

Five minutes later Saints scored a fourth, with a quick pass from Moses Mbye allowing Knowles to stroll through the centre of the Salford defence.

It was a similar story eight minutes into the second half when it was all too easy for Clark to stride through.

Dagnall scored a stylish second in the 58th minute, chasing down his own kick in the corner, and moments later Sailor got Saints' seventh, with Harry Robertson forcing an opening before handing the ball off.

Sailor then gifted Jake Burns a try after being set up by Feldt with the try awarded by video referee Jack Smith after initially being signalled offside by Aaron Moore.

Burns had to work harder for his second but touched down under the posts before Sailor and Feldt piled on the Salford pain with late tries.

