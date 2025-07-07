Danny McGuire: Leeds Rhinos legend sacked as Castleford Tigers after nine months in charge

Castleford Tigers have sacked head coach Danny McGuire.

McGuire has been in charge of the Tigers for nine months in what was his first stint as a full-time head coach.

The former Leeds Rhinos star was interim head coach at Hull KR following the departure of Tony Smith back in 2022 before returning to his assistant role.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

He then joined the Tigers for the 2025 season and was in charge for 17 matches, but winning only four.

The decision to part ways with McGuire following a board meeting at the club on Monday. Director of rugby Chris Chester will take over head coach duties on an interim basis with immediate effect.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following a controversial potential penalty that was denied for Castleford Tigers, head coach Danny McGuire says it's 'bewildering' how his side weren't awarded anything against Wigan Warriors

Chairman Martin Jepson said: "It has been a challenging season, but in particular, the result and performance in last week's game against Huddersfield were hugely disappointing for me and everybody involved with the club.

"The board felt that a change of direction was therefore needed.

"I would like to put on record my thanks to Danny for his hard work at the club over the past two years, both as an assistant and head coach, and I wish him well in the future."

McGuire played 426 times for the Rhinos in a trophy-laden career before joining Hull KR in 2018.

Sky Sports will again show every game of Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.