Hull FC 16-10 Wakefield Trinity: Black & Whites finally earn first home win of 2025 Super League season
Hull FC won on home turf for the first time since July last year as they battled past Wakefield Trinity; watch Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens and Wigan Warriors vs Huddersfield Giants on Friday (both 8pm kick-offs), live on Sky Sports
Thursday 10 July 2025 22:17, UK
Hull FC won their first home game of the 2025 Super League season with a gutsy 16-10 win over Wakefield Trinity at the MKM Stadium.
The Black and Whites had lost 11 and drawn one since they last prevailed at the MKM Stadium on July 20 last year and Max Jowitt's 10-point haul in the first half left them up against it once again.
But Zak Hardaker, Jordan Rapana and Lewis Martin all touched down within the space of a dozen second-half minutes, with Jack Charles converting twice, to seal Hull's first win in eight attempts in 2025 on their own patch.
All of Hull's previous eight victories in this campaign had come on the road, remarkably keeping them in contention for a top-six finish, but they overcame an error-strewn first 40 minutes on Thursday to claim some overdue home comforts.
They looked to have gone ahead in the second minute when Harvey Barron dived over in the right corner but the try was ruled out as Jed Cartwright's assist was adjudged to have gone forward.
Amir Bourouh then made a couple of mistakes at the ruck that did not prove costly but Liam Knight's indiscipline at the play the ball was as Jowitt got Wakefield up and running with a 35-yard penalty.
He split the posts again when Brad Fash obstructed Josh Rourke at the play the ball to punish Hull's repeated mistakes before then putting daylight between the teams in the 37th minute.
Harvey Smith was the architect as he exploited a yawning gap through Hull's centre before teeing up the supporting Jowitt, who barrelled over under the posts for his 11th try of the year then added the extras.
Hull seemed rejuvenated upon the resumption and while Sam Eseh fumbled after being held up on the line, Hardaker burrowed over from dummy-half in the 55th minute, carrying three defenders with him.
Eseh was then unable to gather Cartwright's offload cleanly with the line gaping but Hull kept pouring forward and Knight passed to Rapana to bundle through Jowitt and Jayden Myers to score on the right just after the hour mark.
Hull then had their third try in quick succession when Martin bagged his 13th of the season, which ultimately proved decisive.
The wing put the finishing touch to a fluid move along the left, powering through four defenders to squeeze the ball over the line in the corner.
