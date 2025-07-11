Super League: St Helens in 6-0 win over Leeds as Wigan fight back to beat Huddersfield amid Sir Billy Boston tributes

Owen Dagnall's early try proved enough to send St Helens up to the unlikely heights of third in the Betfred Super League table with a gruelling 6-0 win over Leeds at AMT Headingley.

After an early season sprinkled with acrimony and questions over the future of head coach Paul Wellens, Saints are coming good when it matters and Dagnall's effort sealed a fifth straight win since their defeat at Hull KR at the end of May.

It was an especially gutsy win for Saints given the first half losses of both Daryl Clark and Jake Burns with head injuries, activating 18th man Jon Bennison and requiring a stunning effort from Matty Lees who played the whole game in the Saints front row.

For Rhinos, it was an all too familiar story as they lost for the seventh straight time at home to Saints in Super League, and but for a disallowed effort from James McDonnell, they seldom looked threatening in the final third.

Saints had already lost Clark, who came off worst in a confrontation with Mikolaj Oledzki, when Dagnall seized on a delicious delayed pass from Tristan Sailor to twist through two weak Leeds tackles in the 15th minute.

Lomax missed the conversion but added two 10 minutes later after Jake Connor was penalised for catching Harry Robertson high, and they were to prove the final points on a glaringly hot evening at Headingley.

It was not the best of nights for Connor in an otherwise stellar campaign, and two consecutive loose passes, aimed at Alfie Edgell but sailing into touch, sapped Leeds' ability to get on the scoreboard before the half-time hooter.

In a rare second-half opening, McDonnell crossed on the right only for his try to be ruled out for a push by Harry Newman in the build-up.

Otherwise Leeds simply failed to crack a resolute Saints rearguard, with Lees and youngster Harry Robertson outstanding.

Leeds were furious when referee Jack Smith took no action for an apparent shoulder-charge by Lees on Edgell, and tempers frayed again just past the hour mark when Agnatius Paasi was sin-binned for going high on Edgell.

Wigan Warriors 30-10 Huddersfield Giants

Christian Wade's first Super League points and a stunning try finished by Jake Wardle saw Wigan rally from a 10-0 half-time deficit to beat Huddersfield 30-10.

On a night when the Warriors honoured Sir Billy Boston following the knighthood bestowed in the King's birthday honours, Huddersfield seemed determined to spoil the party as first-half tries from Tui Lolohea and Jacob Gagai put them in control, with Wigan making costly errors.

But it all changed in the second half as union convert Wade - making his long-awaited debut after the former England winger and NFL running back signed in April - ran in his first Wigan try before a remarkable phase of play ended with Harry Smith's kick finding Wardle to score in the corner.

Wardle then added a second before Tyler Dupree and Junior Nsemba wrapped up what felt like a vital win for second-placed Wigan, who came into their first home game in seven, having lost two of their previous three. Adam Keighran converted all five Wigan tries.

The hosts were in a celebratory mood as Boston, who scored 478 tries in 488 appearances for the club, was feted in a pre-match ceremony, but Huddersfield quickly ruined the mood as Lolohea leapt high to beat Jai Field to Matt Frawley's hanging kick just six minutes in.

The 34-year-old Wade, thrust into action following injuries to Liam Marshall and Abbas Miski, showed some impressive footwork when given chance to run but was also guilty of a fluffed catch which gifted the visitors the field position needed for Gagai to run in the second try in the 19th minute.

Having struggled to get going, Wigan then wasted what looked a certain try in the 28th minute. Field finally broke through the Huddersfield line with an excellent dummy but his pass to Liam Farrell was forward.

Frustration increased further before half-time when Smith's try was ruled out with Patrick Mago perhaps harshly deemed to have obstructed George King.

The hosts finally got a break 10 minutes into the second half when George Flanagan dropped a high kick from Smith, and Wigan shifted it left from the scrum for Wade to redeem his earlier error with a debut try.

It suddenly felt like a different game and just a couple of minutes later, Wigan completed some 11 passes before Smith's cross-field kick found Wardle to dive over in the corner.

Wardle got his second of the night in the 65th minute but this was a much simpler affair as he took a short pass from Field to bowl his way over the line, with further tries from Dupree and Nsemba making the scoreline appear much more comfortable than it might have been.

