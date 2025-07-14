Josh Charnley: Leigh Leopards winger reveals he wants to finish rugby league career at Wigan Warriors
Josh Charnley opened up about his future on The Bench with Jenna Brooks and Jon Wilkin; listen to the full interview with Charnley on the latest episode of The Bench with Jenna and Jon on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Spreaker
Monday 14 July 2025 14:22, UK
Josh Charnley has revealed he wants to finish his rugby league career at Wigan Warriors as he targets the all-time Super League try record.
Charnley scored his 250th and 251st tries in Leigh Leopards' win over Hull KR on Saturday to go nine behind record-holder Ryan Hall.
The 34-year-old missed the early part of the season due to a knee injury which required surgery but recently returned to first team action on the wing after an injury to Darnell McIntosh.
- Listen to The Bench with Jenna and Jon
- Latest Super League fixtures, results and schedule
- Got Sky? Watch on the Sky Sports app 📱
- Not got Sky? Get instant access with NOW 📺
"I just want to stay in Super League. I've had in my goals for five years that I want to be the top try scorer in Super League and I'm pretty close to that," said Charnley, who does not have a contract for 2026, on the latest episode Sky Sports' The Bench with Jenna and Jon podcast.
"I've not played many games this year and I've not been in the shop window. I will go anywhere. I'm not fussed about travelling. I need game time and I still think I've got two years in me."
Charnley started his career at Wigan Warriors where he won two Grand Finals and was twice league top scorer.
The winger revealed Leigh blocked possible opportunities for him to go out on loan to Salford Red Devils and Oldham but his intention is to return to Wigan.
"[I want] to finish at Wigan. I'm so close to their try-scoring record and 'Marshy' [Liam Marshall] just overtook me for most club tries there, so there's another goal there," he said.
"Wigan gave me the opportunity to be in this game and it would be good to finish off there if I could."
Charnley: Injury put me in unfamiliar territory
After 18 rounds, Leigh are third in the Super League table and only five points behind Hull KR and Charnley's brace on Saturday will give head coach Adrian Lam.
Charnley, who works as a bricklayer on his days off, says his injury earlier this year was "up there" with one of the most challenging parts of his career.
"I'm very rarely injured and I had my meniscus taken out at the beginning of the year. It was a weird injury that I got," he said.
"I was warming up and my knee popped, I couldn't walk and I had to get surgery. I've been quite blessed over my career that I've not had many injuries and surgeries. Just frustrating. Unfamiliar territory for me.
"I've been doing everything I can, extra cross-fit training and seeing someone at a wellness centre, to try and get back.
"I got back in five weeks from my operation when it should have been eight to 10 to give myself a better opportunity to get a deal."
Subscribe to The Bench podcast on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Spreaker
Listen to the full interview with Josh Charnley on the latest episode of The Bench with Jenna and Jon on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Spreaker.