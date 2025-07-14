Josh Charnley: Leigh Leopards winger reveals he wants to finish rugby league career at Wigan Warriors

Josh Charnley has revealed he wants to finish his rugby league career at Wigan Warriors as he targets the all-time Super League try record.

Charnley scored his 250th and 251st tries in Leigh Leopards' win over Hull KR on Saturday to go nine behind record-holder Ryan Hall.

The 34-year-old missed the early part of the season due to a knee injury which required surgery but recently returned to first team action on the wing after an injury to Darnell McIntosh.

"I just want to stay in Super League. I've had in my goals for five years that I want to be the top try scorer in Super League and I'm pretty close to that," said Charnley, who does not have a contract for 2026, on the latest episode Sky Sports' The Bench with Jenna and Jon podcast.

"I've not played many games this year and I've not been in the shop window. I will go anywhere. I'm not fussed about travelling. I need game time and I still think I've got two years in me."

Charnley started his career at Wigan Warriors where he won two Grand Finals and was twice league top scorer.

The winger revealed Leigh blocked possible opportunities for him to go out on loan to Salford Red Devils and Oldham but his intention is to return to Wigan.

"[I want] to finish at Wigan. I'm so close to their try-scoring record and 'Marshy' [Liam Marshall] just overtook me for most club tries there, so there's another goal there," he said.

"Wigan gave me the opportunity to be in this game and it would be good to finish off there if I could."

Image: Josh Charnley is only nine tries behind Ryan Hall's all-time Super League record

Charnley: Injury put me in unfamiliar territory

After 18 rounds, Leigh are third in the Super League table and only five points behind Hull KR and Charnley's brace on Saturday will give head coach Adrian Lam.

Charnley, who works as a bricklayer on his days off, says his injury earlier this year was "up there" with one of the most challenging parts of his career.

"I'm very rarely injured and I had my meniscus taken out at the beginning of the year. It was a weird injury that I got," he said.

Image: Leigh Leopards' Josh Charnley could be a key player in the closing stages of this season

"I was warming up and my knee popped, I couldn't walk and I had to get surgery. I've been quite blessed over my career that I've not had many injuries and surgeries. Just frustrating. Unfamiliar territory for me.

"I've been doing everything I can, extra cross-fit training and seeing someone at a wellness centre, to try and get back.

"I got back in five weeks from my operation when it should have been eight to 10 to give myself a better opportunity to get a deal."

