Super League: Hull KR extend lead with win over Catalans Dragons after Hull FC stun Wigan Warriors on dramatic Saturday

Wigan Warriors lost ground in the Super League title race after they were stunned 32-12 by Hull FC before leaders Hull KR beat Catalans Dragons 34-6.to move four points clear at the top.

Aidan Sezer served up a tactical masterclass as resurgent Hull dominated every department at the Brick Community Stadium and handed Wigan their third defeat in five games.

Jed Cartwright grabbed two first-half tries and the Black and Whites' win was fashioned by a stunningly effectively game-plan in which Sezer constantly targeted Wigan's ex-rugby union star Christian Wade with high kicks.

Wade showed a glimpse of his potential by blazing down the left flank for Wigan's first try in the second half but it came much too late for the hosts, who also lost Zach Eckersley and Jai Field to injury.

The visitors' 20-point half-time lead had been all the more impressive given the intense pressure they came under in the first 20 minutes when they seldom managed to make it out of their own half.

Wigan would have taken a third-minute lead if Eckersley had not carelessly bounced down his attempted opener, and Hull not only survived but thrived as the errors began to mount up for the hosts.

Marshalled by the brilliant Sezer, the visitors slowly wrested control, and after Herman Ese'ese bulldozed close, the ball broke to Cartwright who spurted over unchallenged for the opener.

Image: Hull FC's Jordan Rapana (centre) celebrates after scoring a try against Wigan Warriors

With Ese'ese providing an almost unstoppable force in the front row, Hull started to dominate and they doubled their lead in the 23rd minute when Sezer cut inside Harry Smith and sent Cartwright over for number two.

Sezer added a try of his own just past the half-hour mark after being set up by former Wigan man Cade Cust, and it could have been even worse for Matt Peet's beleaguered troops as Ese'ese came within inches before the hooter.

Hull settled for taking their half-time lead to 20 with a penalty from Jack Charles, whose faultless kicking would yield 12 points and effectively end any slim hopes Wigan had of fighting back into the contest.

Image: Hull FC's Jack Ashworth (left) celebrates his try against Wigan Warriors with Zak Hardake (right)

Wade looked to have emerged from his torrid opening spell when he blazed down the left flank on 56 minutes to grab his side's first score and hint at a dramatic shift in momentum.

But the irrepressible visitors never let up, Harvey Barron only denied by a try-saving tackle from Adam Keighran before Jordan Rapana slid over to effectively make the game safe just past the hour, after another spill from Wade.

Ethan Havard crossed for Wigan's second try with seven minutes left but there was still time for Jack Ashworth to add the visitors' fifth and put the seal on a famous win that shunts them firmly back into the play-off picture.

Hull KR return to winning ways with crucial win

Perhaps buoyed by Wigan's defeat, Super League leaders Hull KR got back to winning ways with a 34-6 win over Catalans in Perpignan.

Successive defeats for Rovers were quickly forgotten on a steamy night in the south of France where talismanic leader Mikey Lewis returned from injury to guide his side to a comprehensive win.

The last time these teams met it finished 68-6 at New Craven Park but the return of Catalans' captain Ben Garcia, Tariq Sims and Arthur Romano put more steel into the Dragons on their home turf.

Rovers were without captain Elliot Minchella but their starting 13 contained four former Dragons in Tyrone May, Michael McIlorum, Tom Davies and Arthur Mourgue who drew a polite round of applause from French fans.

Image: Arthur Mourgue was on top conversion form for Hull KR against Catalans Dragons

Tommy Makinson put a goal-line drop-out straight into touch and from the restart May jinked his way through the line and passed to Jack Broadbent for a five-metre score between the posts, converted by Lewis for a 6-0 lead.

Then young French centre Leo Darrelatour lost the ball when tackled in his own half and the Robins almost struck again but the final pass to Davies went astray.

Peta Hiku could not collect a Lewis high-ball in goal for what would have been a simple try as the visitors turned up the heat.

Another young French player Clement Martin then dropped the ball on a 20-metre restart and that man Lewis pounced after a strong drive from Sam Luckley. Morgue added the conversion to double the lead.

Image: Jack Broadbent celebrates a try for Hull KR as they extend their lead in the Super League

Lewis thought he had trebled the try tally when he pounced after Broadbent collected the ball after a strong tackle on Cesar Rouge and fed his stand-off but the video referee saw a knock-on by Broadbent.

Lewis then knocked on over the line as the half-time hooter beckoned for what could have been his hat-trick but the score remained 12-0 at the interval and Dragons' centre Romano limped off with a hamstring strain.

The pain continued in the second half for Catalans when Hiku broke through on a 30-metre romp and Broadbent found Joe Burgess to score in the left corner in the 45th minute, Mourgue converting from the touchline.

Broadbent scored his second 10 minutes later after Catalans coughed up the ball 10 metres from their own line and the favour was returned at the other end when Rovers fumbled over their own line and prop Romain Navarrete pounced for his side's first points.

Lewis was always going to have the last laugh when he kick-chased to score in the 72nd minute in front of the jubilant Robins fans. Burgess then upstaged him with a 70-metre dash for his second try as the Robins finished with a flourish.

