Super League: Wakefield beat Leeds after Mason Lino's dramatic drop goal in final seconds

Mason Lino held his nerve to nail a decisive drop-goal attempt with seven seconds left on the clock and seal a memorable 15-14 Betfred Super League win for Wakefield over Leeds at a sold-out DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Moments earlier, Brodie Croft had come within inches of booting the Rhinos to victory in the final minute of a gripping local derby before the hosts seized upon their reprieve to spark wild celebrations among the home fans.

Victory sent Wakefield back into the play-off places ahead of the weekend's remaining fixtures while the visitors will be forced to come to terms with a loss that deals a blow to their hopes of cementing a top-four berth.

There had been nothing to show between the two sides at the interval with Lachlan Walmsley's early try looking to give Trinity a slender half-time advantage until Sam Lisone barged over to help haul Leeds level.

In a high-quality contest that was nevertheless slow to catch fire, the hosts took advantage of an 11th-minute yellow card for Leeds half-back Croft for a high tackle on Lino.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Max Jowitt kicked Trinity in front and four minutes later they made the most of their numerical advantage as Jowitt's crisp pass sent Walmsley zooming over on the right flank.

Jake Connor kicked Leeds onto the scoreboard after Wakefield were caught offside, but the hosts restored their six-point lead six minutes later after Connor was himself penalised for clothes-lining Harvey Smith.

Leeds were rewarded for a spell of pressure just before the break when Lisone crashed through three Wakefield defenders to score their opening try, leaving the simplest of kicks for Connor to make it 8-8 at the break.

The second half looked as tight as the first but Leeds were hit by the early loss of the influential Connor to a head injury, and Wakefield pressed with Jordan Myers almost getting on the end of a hopeful, scooping pass from Josh Griffin on the right.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Leeds seized the initiative when Jarrod O'Connor burrowed over from dummy-half despite the close attention of four Wakefield players, but after Connor's replacement Jack Sinfield kicked them six clear, Wakefield responded as Lino dispatched Matty Storton to crash over and leave Jowitt to kick them level with eight minutes left.

Heading into the final minute, Croft drifted his long-range drop-goal attempt just wide, giving the hosts their chance which Lino converted to spark wild celebrations in front of Wakefield's biggest crowd in 12 years.

Watch every Super League game this season live on Sky Sports - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.