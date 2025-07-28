Nigel Wood outlines strategic review objectives ahead of leading Rugby League ‘root-and-branch assessment’

As Rugby League faces a pivotal moment in its modern history, Nigel Wood has returned to the spotlight to lead a strategic review aimed at reshaping the sport's future.

Wood, who stepped down as chief executive of the Rugby Football League in 2018 after 10 years at the helm, is back on the scene to lead the game through a period of uncertainty - and opportunity.

The review, commissioned in 2025, is tasked with assessing the sport's current state with the objective of making the Rugby League product as good as possible and a more attractive proposition for private investment.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"We've been asked to look at a kind of top-to-bottom, root and branch assessment of where the sport is in 2025," Wood told The Bench with Jenna and Jon.

"What the challenges are, what we need to do to make it the best possible competition it can be and make it the most investable proposition it can be.

"There's an appetite from the owners to say there's probably a better way of doing this. They want to make sure that whatever they take to market is the best possible version of itself."

Wood confirmed expansion would be on the table, with discussions around growing the Betfred Super League from 12 to 14 teams, but stressed caution was needed.

"We should be following and pursuing an expansion strategy - but not recklessly," he explained.

The review will also revisit the controversial grading system introduced under IMG's partnership with the sport.

While Wood supports the principle of raising standards, he questions whether the current model has become too complex and distracting.

"There is room for minimum standards," he said. "But whether it should be as all-encompassing as it is, is a different matter."

Image: Listen to The Bench with Jenna and Jon wherever you get your podcasts

Wood is clear that the review's success won't be immediate, describing it as "an evolution" rather than a quick fix.

With some changes expected by next season and others tied to the next broadcast cycle in 2027, the process is designed for long-term impact.

"If we've got more people watching, more revenue, more people playing, and we're more successful internationally - that'll be a pretty good barometer of success," he said.

France's future in Rugby League

One of the most contentious aspects of the review is the future of French clubs in a predominantly British league system.

Wood, who played a key role in bringing Catalans Dragons into Super League in the early 2000s, remains a firm supporter of their inclusion - but believes the terms need to be re-examined.

"The issue is not whether they're in - it's on what terms they're in," he says.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jon Wilkin and former Catalans Dragons coach Steve McNamara give their thoughts on what the future of French rugby is in the Super League

The original rationale for including French clubs was threefold: to strengthen the French national team, generate broadcast revenue from France, and offer fans a unique travel destination.

"Twenty years on, only the last of those three has been achieved," Wood admits.

He points to the economic impact of British fans travelling to France - citing a recent example where 4,000 Leigh supporters spent an estimated £4million on a trip to Catalans - but notes the imbalance in reciprocal support.

"The reverse doesn't happen," he says. "We have to find a way to work to the benefit of both the British game and the French game."

Despite the challenges, Wood is unequivocal about ongoing French representation in Super League.

"Very confident," he says. "And happy with that."

Watch every Super League game this season live on Sky Sports - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.