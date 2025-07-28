Nigel Wood outlines strategic review objectives ahead of leading Rugby League ‘root-and-branch assessment’
RFL interim Chair Nigel Wood is leading a strategic review of the sport; review tasked with increasing fan engagement, talent pool, revenue and international presence of Rugby League; watch every Super League game this season live on Sky Sports
Monday 28 July 2025 10:24, UK
As Rugby League faces a pivotal moment in its modern history, Nigel Wood has returned to the spotlight to lead a strategic review aimed at reshaping the sport's future.
Wood, who stepped down as chief executive of the Rugby Football League in 2018 after 10 years at the helm, is back on the scene to lead the game through a period of uncertainty - and opportunity.
The review, commissioned in 2025, is tasked with assessing the sport's current state with the objective of making the Rugby League product as good as possible and a more attractive proposition for private investment.
"We've been asked to look at a kind of top-to-bottom, root and branch assessment of where the sport is in 2025," Wood told The Bench with Jenna and Jon.
"What the challenges are, what we need to do to make it the best possible competition it can be and make it the most investable proposition it can be.
"There's an appetite from the owners to say there's probably a better way of doing this. They want to make sure that whatever they take to market is the best possible version of itself."
Wood confirmed expansion would be on the table, with discussions around growing the Betfred Super League from 12 to 14 teams, but stressed caution was needed.
"We should be following and pursuing an expansion strategy - but not recklessly," he explained.
The review will also revisit the controversial grading system introduced under IMG's partnership with the sport.
While Wood supports the principle of raising standards, he questions whether the current model has become too complex and distracting.
"There is room for minimum standards," he said. "But whether it should be as all-encompassing as it is, is a different matter."
Wood is clear that the review's success won't be immediate, describing it as "an evolution" rather than a quick fix.
With some changes expected by next season and others tied to the next broadcast cycle in 2027, the process is designed for long-term impact.
"If we've got more people watching, more revenue, more people playing, and we're more successful internationally - that'll be a pretty good barometer of success," he said.
France's future in Rugby League
One of the most contentious aspects of the review is the future of French clubs in a predominantly British league system.
Wood, who played a key role in bringing Catalans Dragons into Super League in the early 2000s, remains a firm supporter of their inclusion - but believes the terms need to be re-examined.
"The issue is not whether they're in - it's on what terms they're in," he says.
The original rationale for including French clubs was threefold: to strengthen the French national team, generate broadcast revenue from France, and offer fans a unique travel destination.
"Twenty years on, only the last of those three has been achieved," Wood admits.
He points to the economic impact of British fans travelling to France - citing a recent example where 4,000 Leigh supporters spent an estimated £4million on a trip to Catalans - but notes the imbalance in reciprocal support.
"The reverse doesn't happen," he says. "We have to find a way to work to the benefit of both the British game and the French game."
Despite the challenges, Wood is unequivocal about ongoing French representation in Super League.
"Very confident," he says. "And happy with that."
