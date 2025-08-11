Brad Arthur: Leeds Rhinos confirm Australian will remain as head coach until end of 2026 Super League season at least

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur has signed a new deal with the club, keeping him in Yorkshire until the end of the 2026 Super League season at least.

Arthur took over at the Rhinos in the July 2024 and has turned them around. His side currently sit in fifth position in the Super League table and are considered play-off contenders.

The 51-year-old had been offered a multi-year deal at Leeds but took time to consult with his family about whether to stay or return to Australia. On Monday, he ultimately decided to remain at AMT Headingley, with an option to extend his contract beyond next year.

"I am really pleased to be staying here at the Rhinos. My family and I have been made to feel so welcome since the first day I walked in the door at AMT Headingley and I am excited about what this group of players can achieve," said Arthur.

"I would like to thank Paul Caddick and Ian Blease, in particular, for the support and patience they have shown to me.

"I always said from the outset that I only wanted to be here if I felt I could help make the team better and have an impact on this group of players.

"I am so proud of how they have grown as a group, no one can ever doubt their determination and commitment to the club and each other and I think that is something that shouldn't be underestimated. I am looking forward to building on those foundations with our coaching team in the months ahead.

"Finally, I would like to thank my family for their support. Having come over here originally for two and a half months, Leeds has certainly made us feel at home. I am looking forward to the remainder of the season and this group of players fulfilling their potential."

Arthur spent 10 years of his coaching career in charge of Parramatta Eels before being sacked in May 2024, two months prior to making the switch to Super League.

It is rumoured that his son Jake, is linked with a move to Hull FC for the 2026 season, strengthening Arthur's desire to stay on in the UK.

Leeds Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease added: "We are delighted that Brad will be staying at the Rhinos next season and hopefully for more years to come. I know it was a big decision for him and his family.

"Brad is a man of his word and he did not want to commit to us if there was any doubt that he needed to return home to Australia.

"As a club, we are also grateful to Brad's family for the support they have given him, often in professional sport, there is a danger we can forget that the decisions that players and coaches make have a big impact on those closest to them.

"Brad has had a big impact on our entire club, as I hoped he would when he arrived last year for that first ten week spell. He has developed our young players and set standards for our all squad.

"While we have got so much still to look forward to this season, I am looking forward to seeing how Brad and his backroom team take the squad to the next level with another pre-season under their belt this winter having seen what has happened already in the last year."

