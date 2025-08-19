HAVE YOUR SAY: Who will make the Super League top six as the Final Charge begins?

The Super League season is reaching crunch time and with just five rounds remaining it is tight at the top.

Hull KR have put themselves six points clear of the rest but then it gets really close with Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Leeds Rhinos and Leigh Leopards all still charging for that second spot and a home semi-final.

Then, you have Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity in a battle to make the six, Warrington Wolves also keeping themselves mathematically in the contest.

With so much up in the air and so much to come, we want to know who you think. First of all, who will finish in second spot?

While Hull KR still mathematically can, it looks like they are the frontrunners to clinch the League Leaders' Shield, with those four other clubs vying for that crucial week off.

Will Wigan keep hold of second? Or will one of the others pick up a big win and knock them off their perch?

Hull KR's Final Charge:

Thurs August 21: Leeds vs Hull KR

Leeds vs Hull KR Fri August 29: Hull KR vs St Helens

Hull KR vs St Helens Sun September 7: Hull KR vs Hull FC

Hull KR vs Hull FC Sat September 13: Wakefield vs Hull KR

Wakefield vs Hull KR September 18-21: Hull KR vs Warrington

Wigan Warriors' Final Charge:

Sun August 24: Wigan vs Wakefield

Wigan vs Wakefield Sat August 30: Catalans vs Wigan

Catalans vs Wigan Fri September 5: St Helens vs Wigan

St Helens vs Wigan Fri September 12: Wigan vs Castleford

Wigan vs Castleford September 18-21: Wigan vs Leeds

St Helens' Final Charge:

Fri August 22: St Helens vs Hull FC

St Helens vs Hull FC Fri August 29: Hull KR vs St Helens

Hull KR vs St Helens Fri September 5: St Helens vs Wigan

St Helens vs Wigan Fri September 12: Leigh vs St Helens

Leigh vs St Helens September 18-21: St Helens vs Castleford

Leeds Rhinos' Final Charge:

Thurs August 21: Leeds vs Hull KR

Leeds vs Hull KR Sat August 30: Hull FC vs Leeds

Hull FC vs Leeds Sat September 6: Huddersfield vs Leeds

Huddersfield vs Leeds Thurs September 11: Leeds vs Catalans

Leeds vs Catalans September 18-21: Wigan vs Leeds

Leigh Leopards' Final Charge:

Fri August 22: Leigh vs Salford

Leigh vs Salford Thurs August 28: Leigh vs Castleford

Leigh vs Castleford Sat September 6: Warrington vs Leigh

Warrington vs Leigh Fri September 12: Leigh vs St Helens

Leigh vs St Helens September 18-21: Leigh vs Huddersfield

It also gets tasty for Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity, with the Wolves keeping themselves ticking.

The Black and Whites mathematically have a top six spot in their own hands but Wakefield are hot on their tails.

Hull FC's Final Charge:

Fri August 22: St Helens vs Hull FC

St Helens vs Hull FC Sat August 30: Hull FC vs Leeds

Hull FC vs Leeds Sun September 7: Hull KR vs Hull FC

Hull KR vs Hull FC Sat September 13: Hull FC vs Warrington

Hull FC vs Warrington September 18-21: Hull FC vs Catalans

Wakefield's Final Charge:

Sun August 24: Wigan vs Wakefield

Wigan vs Wakefield Sun August 31: Wakefield vs Huddersfield

Wakefield vs Huddersfield Fri September 5: Castleford vs Wakefield

Castleford vs Wakefield Sat September 13: Wakefield vs Hull KR

Wakefield vs Hull KR September 18-21: Salford vs Wakefield

The Final Charge is going to be electric. There will be ecstasy and a whole lot of agony along the way.

