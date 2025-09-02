Sam Burgess: Warrington Wolves chairman Stuart Middleton backs head coach to continue despite poor Super League season

Warrington Wolves chairman Stuart Middleton has confirmed Sam Burgess will remain as head coach next season but admitted “things must change” after a dismal finish to the campaign.

Warrington's hopes of reaching the Betfred Super League play-offs were left in doubt after a shock 25-12 defeat at home to financially-stricken Salford Red Devils on Friday, their fifth loss in six matches.

The latest setback leaves Warrington in eighth place and six points behind sixth-placed Wakefield Trinity with just three matches remaining in the regular season, leading to speculation over whether Burgess would remain as head coach.

Burgess - who has one year left on his contract - said he was "committed" to the club after Friday's loss, with Middleton issuing a statement to supporters to confirm the 36-year-old will stay at the Halliwell Jones Stadium beyond this campaign.

"Sam Burgess has the full backing of the playing group," Middleton said. "He will lead Warrington Wolves into 2026 as head coach. He is ambitious, driven and determined to put things right.

"We remain committed to our vision of building a team founded on homegrown talent and, with our Academy finishing the regular season unbeaten, the future looks bright.

"Recruitment is key and must be better, but let me be clear, there will be no passengers. Two new players have already been announced, with further updates to follow as change is implemented.

"We cannot overlook the impact injuries to key players have had on our season and the disruption this causes to our combinations. However, while it is a factor, it is no excuse. You, the fans, deserve better.

"This club does not exist without you. Now it is down to us to earn your support back, not with words, but with performances that reflect what this town and community stand for."

Warrington host Leigh Leopards on Saturday (3pm) before travelling to Hull FC the following week (5.30pm), then rounding off the regular season with an away trip to Hull KR on September 19 (8pm).

Middleton added: "This season has not met the standards we expect. Over the past few days I've sat down with players, coaches and staff across the club. The message was clear and united: this is not good enough, and things must change.

"Our supporters work hard all week and spend their hard-earned money to follow this club. We understand the sacrifices you make, and it is our responsibility to repay that faith with committed, honest performances."

Burgess 'confused' but insists 'plenty still to play for'

Warrington have won just 10 of their 24 matches during the Super League campaign, leaving them in danger of missing the play-offs for just the second time in eight seasons.

Burgess said: "I am on contract for next year. I believe in this club and the structure of the place, but no doubt I have got some hard work to do over the off-season.

"I am sure there will be some questions to answer and I will handle that as they come. It is a tough night [Salford loss], really tough and not the first time it has happened.

"The players look in a tough place. It is just not working for us at the moment. We have lost a bit of our spirit and I'm as confused as everyone else."

He added: "There's plenty still to play for; we've just lost a bit of our spirit. I'm as confused as everyone else. I don't have any answers right now, if I'm totally honest. I've tried everything that's worked with me and in teams that I've been a part of, but at the moment it's just not working."

