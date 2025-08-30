Sam Burgess 'confused' by Warrington loss to Salford but 'committed' to club despite shock Super League defeat

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess insists he's "committed" to the club despite a shock 25-12 defeat at home to financially-stricken Salford Red Devils on Friday.

Crisis-riddled Salford defied uncertainty over their existence to pull off the win, despite the club facing a winding-up hearing next week. Their cobbled-together starting 13 featured seven loan players.

The Red Devils were unable to fulfil one fixture this month and were thrashed 80-6 in another, losing 21 of their last 23 league fixtures ahead of the trip to Warrington, which they won through tries from Justin Sangare (two), Jack Darbyshire and Tiaki Chan.

"I am on contract for next year. I'm not keen to leave; we're actually talking about staying longer," Burgess insisted after the embarrassing defeat.

"I'm here, I'm happy and committed to what we're doing. I believe in this club and the structure of the place, but no doubt I have got some hard work to do over the off-season.

"In the meantime, I've got to get some players ready to play next week against Leigh, who looked extremely good last night [in a 46-6 win over Castleford]. If we don't find a bit of spirit somewhere, it's going to be even harder next week.

"I am sure there will be some questions to answer and I will handle that as they come."

The humiliating result for Warrington is the latest in a season which has rapidly unravelled since being beaten in the Challenge Cup final by Hull KR in June, leaving their play-off hopes are in tatters.

"It's been tough, really disappointing," Burgess said of his side's struggle for form. "But it's not going to stop the way I coach, the way I present myself, the way I deliver to the team or change the way I am.

"You can see the players look in a tough place. It's just not working for us at the moment. We've got a lot of work to do.

"There's plenty still to play for; we've just lost a bit of our spirit. I'm as confused as everyone else.

"I don't have any answers right now, if I'm totally honest. I've tried everything that's worked with me and in teams that I've been a part of, but at the moment it's just not working.

"I don't need to put any more pressure here on my team. I need them to go take a couple of days away, come in Monday morning and we'll have a look at a couple things then.

"The comments I'm making here are not going to solve any of the things going on down there; I need to get some work done and figure it out from the inside."

