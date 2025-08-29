Super League: Salford Red Devils claim shock victory at Warrington Wolves despite turmoil as Hull KR beat St Helens

Salford Red Devils picked up a stunning Super League victory away at Warrington Wolves on Friday, winning 25-12 for just their third victory of the campaign.

Salford, beleaguered by financial issues this season and having lost 21 from 23 league fixtures coming into the match, scored four tries on the night at the Halliwell Jones Stadium through Jack Darbyshire, Justin Sangare (two) and Tiaki Chan, with Rowan Milnes adding all four conversions and a drop-goal.

Crisis-riddled Salford defied uncertainty over their existence to pull off the win, with the club facing a winding-up hearing next week. Their cobbled-together starting 13 featured seven loan players.

Sam Burgess' Warrington scored through Matt Dufty and Jake Thewlis tries, but fell to an embarrassing defeat as Adam Holroyd was sin-binned during the second period. Wolves were booed off the pitch, with their play-off hopes in tatters.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Image: Justin Sangare (second from right) scored twice as Salford pulled off a shock Super League win at Warrington

Salford were unable to fulfil one fixture this month and were thrashed 80-6 in another, having been hit by a raft of player departures.

Such is the unfamiliarity of their side, seven players wore a shirt number of 64 or higher, but they responded well to their passionate fans.

It had looked like another hammering could be on the cards when Wire opened the scoring after just three minutes.

Dufty, restored by coach Sam Burgess after a recent disciplinary breach, carved his way through lacklustre defence to touch down.

Yet the Wolves, who had overcome a difficult start when 20-year-old debutant Ewan Smith was forced off with a head injury in the first minute, failed to build on their fine start.

Much to the credit of coach Paul Rowley, Salford settled and looked a far more coherent team than had been widely anticipated.

They forced Warrington to backpedal when one of their latest batch of short-term signings, Jack Walker, burst through the middle.

The hosts were forced to drop-out from under their own posts and moments later Darbyshire, recently drafted in from Leigh, ducked under a challenge to score.

Warrington then failed to deal with a high kick just after the half-hour mark and the ball ran loose for Sangare. The forward could hardly believe his luck as Wire stood off him anticipating a pass, allowing him a clear run to the line.

Burgess' half-time team talk looked to have done the trick as Warrington hit back straight after the break.

Leon Hayes, playing his first match in 16 months after injury, flighted a kick to the corner and Thewlis touched down. Brother Josh added his second conversion.

Salford, however, refused to buckle and regained the lead as they produced a fluent handling move and Sangare powered through some weak tackling to claim his second.

Things got worse for Warrington when Adam Holroyd was sent to the sin bin following a poor challenge on Nathan Connell.

Salford took advantage of the extra man to increase their lead as they moved downfield following a penalty and Wigan loanee Chan crashed over from close range.

Image: Tiaki Chan celebrates scoring Salford's fourth try at Warrington to all but secure victory

Milnes, on loan from Hull KR, put the result beyond doubt with a one-pointer.

Rowley: Salford showed their soul, spirit and pride

Salford head coach Paul Rowley said:

"It was a day to show what Salford offers as a club. This club has a lot of soul, a lot of spirit, a lot of pride.

"It's a story of the underdog - always fighting, never give up. We've got everything apart from a load of money in our pockets.

"I'm very proud of the very fabric and very tapestry of Salford Red Devils. Today was a very good day.

"I am not thinking about any of that [next week's winding-up hearing]. I've had a good day, please don't tarnish it by asking those questions."

Asked to rank the victory, Rowley said: "This ranks in its own category. It's very different. The two points don't mean anything to us at this point.

"But the connection with the fans - the lads, new and old, ones who represent clubs that have kindly loaned us players, I can't speak highly enough of them.

"I'm really pleased for Justin, getting two tries. It's a good day."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking after the 25-12 defeat to Salford Red Devils, Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess suggested that his side have lost their spirit and described the loss as a 'tough night' for him.

Burgess: I'm as confused as anyone and have questions to answer

Warrington head coach Sam Burgess said:

"I am on contract for next year. I believe in this club and the structure of the place, but no doubt I have got some hard work to do over the off-season.

"I am sure there will be some questions to answer and I will handle that as they come.

"It is a tough night, really tough and not the first time it has happened. It's really disappointing.

"The players look in a tough place. It is just not working for us at the moment. We have lost a bit of our spirit and I'm as confused as everyone else."

Hull KR 12-8 St Helens

Hull KR's biggest crowd since 1984 saw the Super League table-toppers nudge closer to securing the League Leaders' Shield after a hard-earned win over St Helens at Craven Park.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League clash between Hull KR and St Helens

Four Rhyse Martin penalties and a second-half Joe Burgess try sealed a win in front of 12,169 fans which sets them up to potentially confirm first place with victory in next Sunday's derby at home to Hull FC.

Rovers held the upper hand in a forgettable encounter, but did not manage to shake off their dogged opponents until Mikey Lewis's inch-perfect kick set up the play which sent Burgess soaring over 12 minutes from time.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Saints, meanwhile, face a further setback with Morgan Knowles ruled out of next Friday's derby with Wigan after failing a first-half head injury assessment, and George Delaney's yellow card leaving the forward on the brink of a ban.

Watch every Super League game live on Sky Sports. Two matches in each round are exclusively live, with the remaining four fixtures shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.