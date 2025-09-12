Super League: Leigh Leopards secure best ever finish with win against St Helens as Wigan Warriors dominate Castleford Tigers to wrap up second spot

Leigh Leopards secured their best-ever Super League finish with a clinical 28-10 victory over St Helens at Leigh Sports Village.

Leigh Leopards took a 12-0 lead at the break through Andrew Badrock and a flying-finish from Keanan Brand, Gareth O'Brien converting both.

Owen Trout and Curtis Sironen both had efforts ruled out respectively, with Edwin Ipape seeing yellow just two minutes out from half-time for a high shot on opposition number Daryl Clark.

With Ipape off the field after half-time, St Helens hit back through Kyle Feldt and Harry Robertson bringing the score to a tense 12-10.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andrew Badrock opens the scoring for Leigh Leopards in their Super League clash with St Helens

However, Leigh then motored on with tries from Jack Hughes, Owen Trout, and Ipape, sending their fans wild in the bouncing stadium.

The win for the Leopards keeps them in the hunt for a third-place finish, while it means Saints are consigned to fifth spot for the play-offs.

It once again leaves St Helens with more questions than answers on their best spine and now they have a further injury issue as they lost Alex Walmsley to a failed HIA.

Elsewhere, Wigan Warriors secured at least a second-place finish with a 62-6 domination over Castleford Tigers.

Leigh secure slice of history as they make sure of a home play-off bout

In what was always going to be an electric atmosphere, the Leigh Sports Village was loud as two teams targeting big play-off runs battled, the opening 10 minutes seeing them go back and forth as nothing separated them.

However, Leigh then came to life once again through their talisman Lachlan Lam who held onto the pass to the final moment that sent Bailey Hodgson through the gap, passing onto Andrew Badrock to score and give them a 6-0 lead.

They then thought they were over again through Trout but as the try was ruled out for double movement, it didn't take too long as they went over again in the 24th minute.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Keanan Brand extends Leigh Leopards lead over St Helens after going to the video ref

As penalties got them on Saints' line, they shifted it out to the left edge and Percival and Cross were bamboozled with Brand diving over as he has done so many times this season, O'Brien converting once again for a 12-0 advantage.

Saints finally thought they had got their breakthrough moment as Curtis Sironen picked up a bouncing high kick, but it was ruled out for Tristain Sailor's offside involvement, O'Brien then missing a penalty conversion attempt that would have put the home outfit more than two converted tries in front.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Edwin Ipape's high tackle causes a brawl between Leigh Leopards and St Helens in the Super League

The final flash point of the half saw Ipape walking for a high shot on Clark, St Helens having numbers but Harry Robertson unable to finish off the pass that would have got them within one try on the stroke of half-time.

With Ipape still off the field, St Helens made sure to score early in the second half as Kyle Feldt and Harry Robertson went over and brought the scoreline to a tight 12-10, Mark Percival converting the first.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kyle Feldt and Harry Robertson score twice in two minutes for St Helens to close the gap to Leigh Lepoards

However, Leigh managed to find the extra gear they needed as they took the game out of Saints' hands, Hughes the first to go over as he grubbered a kick through on the 58th minute.

It then just took eight minutes for Ipape to barrel over from short range, Bailey Hodgson taking on the kicking duties as they moved 24-10 ahead.

The final blow then came in the 75th minute as Trout was the first to pounce on a grubber kick, O'Brien shockingly missing the kick but the 28-10 victory sealed for what is Leigh's best ever finish in the Super League era.

Watch every Super League game live on Sky Sports. Two matches in each round are exclusively live, with the remaining four fixtures shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.