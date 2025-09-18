Sinead Peach: York Valkyrie captain out of Women's Super League play-offs after four-game ban for jibe at referee

York Valkyrie will be without captain Sinead Peach for their play-off campaign after she was banned for four games by the Rugby Football League.

Peach was sent off during her side's 18-8 loss to St Helens on August 30 for using "unacceptable language" and "questioning the integrity of a match official".

Footage went viral on social media of the 27-year-old making an alleged X-rated rant to referee Oliver Salmon in the 79th minute of the Women's Super League match.

While it was not heard what Peach initially said, referee Salmon is heard saying: "I'm not having you saying, 'Which one are you s*******?'. You're off."

The disciplinary hearing ruled that Peach had already served one game of the four-match ban after she sat out Sunday's victory over Leeds Rhinos.

Image: Peach will miss York's play-off campaign

But York will have to do without Peach for the remainder of their Super League play-off campaign, which begins away at St Helens on Sunday.

Peach led York to back-to-back Grand Final victories in 2023 and 2024 and was named Woman of Steel in October 2023.

Watch every Super League game live on Sky Sports. Two matches in each round are exclusively live, with the remaining four fixtures shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.