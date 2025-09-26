Matt Peet: Wigan Warriors are the 'hungriest I have ever seen them' as they hunt down Grand Final chance once again

While Wigan head coach Matt Peet is not yet certain who his side will face in the semi-finals, there is one thing he is sure of: The Warriors are hungrier than ever.

As reward for finishing second in the regular Super League season, Wigan Warriors will sit back and watch Leigh Leopards take on Wakefield Trinity then Leeds Rhinos face St Helens as those four teams battle to join Peet's Wigan and Hull KR in the semis.

It gives the competition's top two sides the luxury of an extra week to prepare for their biggest game of the season so far.

Being in this position is one Peet knows all too well with his side the reigning champions after picking up a historic quadruple of the Grand Final, Challenge Cup, League Leaders' Shield, and World Club Challenge back in 2024.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at some exclusive footage as Wigan Warriors players, staff and fans celebrate their Super League Grand Final victory over Hull KR at Old Trafford

But the warning for the rest of those vying for a spot at Old Trafford: Wigan are the "hungriest" that Peet has ever seen them with a confidence in their experience in these big moments.

"I will be watching as a fan firstly then I will watch them back later in the week," Peet told Sky Sports.

"They are going to be great games. Every team that is here is very confident, very positive, and those who get through this weekend are going to be even more confident.

"Everyone here at some point in Super League has had form that has made them look like possible winners.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League Grand Final match between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR

"Whichever team gets closes to their best will be crowned champions.

"We do plan to try and peak at the right time of year. It is mainly around the players' mentality, they enjoy it, and a little bit of luck as well.

"I do take a bit of confidence that the group has been there before.

"They are very hungry at the moment, probably the hungriest I have ever seen them, the energy around the place is fantastic.

"I think every coach will say that at the moment.

"It is about performance and trying to prepare best we can for that.

"I am happy with where my group are at but I know we are going to be coming up against some might opposition and some proud teams."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wigan Warriors lift the Super League trophy after their win over Hull KR in the Grand Final at Old Trafford

So, if Wigan Warriors are going to do the walk out at the Theatre of Dreams on October 11 that they now know all too well, what do they need to do in the semi-finals? Peet had a simple but telling answer.

"Eight minutes of us," he added.

"We know what our strengths are. There are areas we have limitations and areas we want to improve but if we can get close to our best then we should be confident.

"The fact is it is just a group of metal at the end of the year but it represents a group of people- not just the playing group but a club and a community setting out to achieve something and giving it their all.

"That is what drives us, we want to be successful, and it because we represent a lot of people in the town of Wigan who support our great club."

Super League fixtures

Knockout stage

Elimination play-offs

Fri September 26: Leigh Leopards vs Wakefield Trinity- 8pm

Leigh Leopards vs Wakefield Trinity- 8pm Sat September 27 Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens- 8pm

Semi-finals

Fri October 3: Wigan Warriors vs TBC - 8pm

Wigan Warriors vs TBC - 8pm Sat October 4: Hull KR vs TBC - 5.30pm

Grand Final (Old Trafford)

Sat October 11: TBC vs TBC - 6pm

Watch every Super League game live on Sky Sports. Two matches in each round are exclusively live, with the remaining four fixtures shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.