Wigan Warriors to face rivals St Helens in Women's Super League Grand Final

Wigan Warriors will take on rivals St Helens in the Women's Super League Grand Final at the Brick Community Stadium on Sunday October 5 - live on Sky Sports+ from 5pm.

It will be a repeat of June's Women's Challenge Cup final at Wembley where a 42-6 victory under the arch secured a first trophy of the year for Wigan as they swept Saints aside.

The final will he held at the Brick Community Stadium due to Wigan securing the League Leaders' Shield and therefore being the highest-ranked Grand Finalist as they seek to win the treble.

The Warriors eased past Leeds Rhinos 38-0 in front of 2,108 fans - a record for a women's Super League game - at the Brick.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Wigan head coach Denis Betts said: "I love a zero. The tries were really good but I thought defensively we had to work hard because we tried to overplay a couple of times, but that's in our nature at the moment. We want to play with the ball.

"We've grown to a point where we actually enjoy playing when we haven't got the ball and that to me is gold dust."

Full-back Grace Banks, who turned 20 on Sunday, said: "It's a privilege and makes my birthday even more special. It was a forward-dominated game; it was all through the middle. Special credit to Ruby Hunter on the wing. Coming in the last two games she's been incredible.

"I think there's no words to describe how good Eva Hunter is at rugby to be honest. She's a freak. She's so good and there's no doubt she was going to score tonight."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Women's Super League match between St Helens Women and York Valkyrie

Saints defeated reigning Super League champions York Valkyrie 12-8 in a thriller at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Player-of-the-match Katie Mottershead said: "It was a massive team effort, especially digging deep there in the end. We dug in deep and I kept going when I could.

"That last minutes, I was on the bench and couldn't sit still."