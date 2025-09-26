Leigh Leopards 26-10 Wakefield Trinity: Leigh set up semi-final against Wigan Warriors for second year in a row with domination of Wakefield Trinity

Leigh Leopards put in a 26-10 domination of Wakefield Trinity at the Progress with Unity Stadium to book their spot in the semi-finals of Super League for the second year in a row.

In the third vs sixth clash, Leigh Leopards had the most comprehensive of half-time leads, converted tries from Keanan Brand, Isaac Liu and Josh Charnley putting them 18-0 ahead as Wakefield struggled to find a foothold in the game.

Wakefield managed to get one back through Jayden Myers but with such a healthy lead, a penalty from Gareth O'Brien plus Alec Tuitavake try was enough to get Leigh into the semi-finals, delighting their strong home contingent of fans even as Cameron Scott went over for a late converted effort for the visitors.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Once again, Adrian Lam's side will face neighbours Wigan Warriors for a spot in the Grand Final.

That means Hull KR will face the winner of Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens, which you can watch on September 27 from 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Jenna Brooks shares the latest regarding Lachlan Lam as the Leigh Leopard star has been reported for 'unacceptable language' towards Wakefield Trinity's Mason Lino.

On a night of huge positives, Leigh will be sweating as it was confirmed that their star Lachlan Lam has been placed on report accused of an 'unacceptable language' charge made by Wakefield's Mason Lino.

Leigh run riot as Wakefield's remarkable run limps to a close

As the home outfit, Leigh looked immediately more comfortable and had all the territory and momentum in the opening stages, coming and coming at Wakefield for the opening 10 minutes.

Trinity did manage to get some field position of their own but a knock on ended up being their undoing, Leigh working out wide through a Hodgson break, Hanley's hands, and eventually Brand on the end on in the corner on the 11th minute, O'Brien converting for an early 6-0 lead.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look as Josh Charnley extended Leigh Leopards' lead against Wakefield Trinity during their Super League play-off

The Leopards continued to be relentless and after multiple repeat sets were finally over again through a storming run from Liu with no complaints from Wakefield this time, O'Brien doing the honours from in front of the sticks to move them 12-0 ahead and leaving the visitors searching for answers.

Things then only got worse for Wakefield as, just five minutes later, a magical Lachlan Lam 40/20 plus try assist had Leigh delighted once again, Charnley the one to go over this time from the stunning miss pass with O'Brien accurate from the sideline for a dominant 18-0 lead.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look as Jayden Myers finished off Wakefield Trinity's first try against Leigh Leopards during their Super League clash.

While Leigh had a solid lead, it took Wakefield until four minutes after half-time to finally hit back, Myers showing skill to go over in the corner and reach out with one hand under huge pressure but Mason Lino was unable to add the extras as they brought the score to 18-4.

There was then an immediate momentum killer for the visitors as only a minute later Leigh received a penalty for an obstruction from Josh Rourke and so O'Brien did the honours to give Leigh in a 16-point advantage.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Cameron Scott produced a wonderful try for Wakefield Trinity against Leigh Leopards during their Super League play-off clash

With 18 minutes remaining, the Leopards then put the game to bed as Tuitaavke powered over from short range on the back of a Joe Ofahengaue pass, O'Brien obliging once again to out them 26-4 ahead.

Cameron Scott came up with a piece of individual brilliant with just nine minutes left on the clock as he stepped his way through and under the sticks, Lino sending over the extras, but it was too little too late as Leigh went striding through to the semis once again.

Lam: Now we have to do what we never have before | Powell: We're going the right direction

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam was thrilled with his side's play-off victory over Wakefield Trinity to secure a semi-final clash against Wigan Warriors.

Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam told Sky Sports:

"A great achievement from the group, giving ourselves the same opportunity we had last year: 80 minutes away from Old Trafford.

"We managed that second half and got through it in great shape, and I was happy with that. I thought the first half was fantastic.

"I'm just proud. There was a lot to play for, for the fans and more importantly for the group.

"You just have to play the cards in front of you. We've got a seven-day turnaround to Wigan. A special night tonight.

"We have to do things we've never ever done to get what we want, it's going to be physical and we're looking forward to it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell reflects on their loss to Leigh Leopards.

Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell told Sky Sports:

"I thought Leigh were at another level tonight, they played superbly. We couldn't quite go with it.

"We've had a superb year but we lose Matty Storton early, which didn't help, but I can't say anything other than I'm proud of the boys and the support was immense.

"We're a club going in the right direction. Tonight was just a step too far for us, but we will learn a lot from this.

"We're on a similar journey to Leigh. I don't think we did ourselves justice tonight but sometimes in these big games, that's the way it is.

"I genuinely think Leigh have a chance this year if that play to that level."

Super League fixtures

Knockout stage

Elimination play-offs

Fri September 26: Leigh Leopards 26-10 Wakefield Trinity - 8pm

Leigh Leopards 26-10 Wakefield Trinity - 8pm Sat September 27 Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens - 8pm

Semi-finals

Fri October 3: Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards - 8pm

Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards - 8pm Sat October 4: Hull KR vs TBC - 5.30pm

Grand Final (Old Trafford)

Sat October 11: TBC vs TBC - 6pm

Watch every Super League game live on Sky Sports. Two matches in each round are exclusively live, with the remaining four fixtures shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.