Leigh Leopards sweating as star man Lachlan Lam faces potential 'unacceptable language' charge ahead of semi-final

Leigh Leopards face an anxious wait over the availability of Lachlan Lam for their Super League semi-final after their star man was placed on report accused of an 'unacceptable language' charge made by Wakefield's Mason Lino.

Lam pulled the strings once again in what has been a fantastic season for the Leopards, having a hand in the majority of Leigh's superb attacking moments as they secured the 26-10 win over Wakefield Trinity which gets them a semi-final once again against defending champions Wigan Warriors.

However, in the 64th minute of the game, following Alec Tuitavake's try, Wakefield's Lino reported Lam to the referee, with Liam Moore putting the incident on report.

"I can tell you I've spoken to the Leigh Leopards doctor. So far so good when it comes to the players that took part tonight in this game, they have all come through unscathed at this point in time," said Sky Sports Rugby League's Jenna Brooks.

"Of course there is that frightening news for Adrian Lam, his son, also arguably the best player in the team this year, Lachlan Lam has been put on report for what they're calling unacceptable language towards the Wakefield Trinity halfback Mason Lino.

"So, of course Adrian will be waiting anxiously to get the news from that.

"It is obviously not good news ahead of what is a huge, a huge game I should say, in a week's time against the Wigan Warriors in that semi-final."

Following the match, head coach Lam said he had not gotten to the bottom of what was alleged to have been said by his son but he hoped it would be "put to bed quickly".

"I don't know too much about it, to be honest with you. I've just been backwards and forwards to it. So I'll get to the bottom of it as soon as I can," Adrian Lam said.

"Now that you've mentioned it, I'll just see what that's all about. I'm not too sure what that is.

"I forgot all about this, to be honest with you. I'm not a fan of it. But we'll just have to try and address it as soon as possible and then move on quickly."

Disciplinary charges are released on Monday, with the Leopards now having to wait until then to see if there is any action their Lam will face.

Super League fixtures

Knockout stage

Elimination play-offs

Fri September 26: Leigh Leopards 26-10 Wakefield Trinity

Leigh Leopards 26-10 Wakefield Trinity Sat September 27 Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens - 8pm

Semi-finals

Fri October 3: Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards - 8pm

Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards - 8pm Sat October 4: Hull KR vs TBC - 5.30pm

Grand Final (Old Trafford)

Sat October 11: TBC vs TBC - 6pm

