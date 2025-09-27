Leeds Rhinos 14-16 St Helens: Shane Wright's dramatic late try sends Saints through to semi-finals

Shane Wright went over with no time left on the clock to dramatically send St Helens through to the semi-finals of Super League with a 16-14 win over Leeds Rhinos.

It was just Wright's second game for the club after being signed from Salford Red Devils, sending his new club over to Craven Park in a match-up with Hull KR for a spot in the Grand Final, with that semi-final live on Sky Sports on October 4 from 5pm (KO 5.30pm).

With literally no time remaining in the game, St Helens majestically kept the ball alive, sending it from one side of the field to the other and channelling their famous 'Wide to West' moment from 25 years ago and their age-old catch phrase of 'Never Write Off The Saints'.

Leeds Rhinos had a 12-6 half-time lead thanks to converted efforts from Chris Hankinson and James McDonnell, St Helens hitting back through Jonny Lomax to get the visitors on the scoreboard.

St Helens' Matty Lees then had to leave the stadium to head to the hospital as his wife went into labour, leaving Paul Wellens' side an interchange short.

In the second half, Jake Connor had sent over a penalty to put Leeds 14-6 ahead but a late converted try from Jon Bennison put the visitors within two points and with a glimmer of hope.

That sent the visiting fans into pandemonium, St Helens head coach Wellens celebrating ecstatically on the field in front of the travelling support.

St Helens were last in the semi-finals in 2023 when they lost to Catalans, Sam Tomkins' late heroics sending the Dragons through in the dying moments before they were eventually beat by Wigan Warriors.

The other semi-final between Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards takes place on October 3, live on Sky Sports, from 7.30pm (KO 8pm).

St Helens were gifted early opportunities as Leeds kicked out on the full, ran into touch and dropped a high kick. However, the same attacking issues that have stifled them all season were apparent again as they failed to carve out a meaningful opportunity.

At the other end, Leeds had no such issues. Mark Percival cleared Harry Newman's grubber kick, but from the following set, the Rhinos showed slick skill to move the ball wide and Hankinson dived over for the opening score. Jake Connor added the touchline conversion.

But the visitors hit back. After soaking up a spell of Leeds pressure, Curtis Sironen beat Ryan Hall to a high kick, his offload was hacked forward by Morgan Knowles and Lomax was able to ground the ball first. Percival levelled the score from the kicking tee.

However, Leeds' response was swift. After earning a penalty, Dream Team inductee McDonnell slipped out of three St Helens tackles to charge over, with Connor's latest conversion restoring the six-point advantage, which they retained to half-time despite a string of penalties giving Saints further opportunities they could not take.

Lees would not return for the second half, with the St Helens man leaving the ground as his wife went into labour.

Six minutes into the second half, following a Tristan Sailor knock on, Leeds thought they had gone in again, but Ash Handley's effort was ruled out for an obstruction on Lomax, the visitors becoming their own worst enemy with poor handling.

As the Rhinos then got in good territory, Connor was hit high and the home outfit opted for the two as their fans insisted, the no 18 slotting it over to put them 14-6 ahead.

The touchpaper was then lit after a scuffle between Sironen and McDonnell on the floor, St Helens having just 10 minutes to make up the eight points they needed to take the match to Golden Point.

With just five minutes left on the clock, Bennison somehow stepped through the line and reached over, the video ref giving it and the Saints winger coming up clutch to convert his own effort to put Saints two points behind.

Then, in one of the most dramatic moments the sport has produced, St Helens kept the ball alive with no time remaining on the clock, Sailor's incredible backwards flick pass switching it across the sides, putting Saints into space, and sending Wright over to leave Headingley stunned.

Wright: They kept it alive and I managed to finish it off at the end

Match winner Shane Wright on Sky Sports:

"It was a bit like hot potato out there. The boys just kept it alive. There are a few talented boys in this team. They kept it alive and I managed to finish it off at the end.

"We kept it alive. I was in the right place so glad to get it over."

Wellens: It was written in the stars | Arthur: It is going to be a tough watch

St Helens' head coach Paul Wellens on Sky Sports:

"It was almost like it was written in the stars but I've got to play the players huge credit.

"I spoke before the game about having big game pedigree. That's about winning the big games but it's also about the moments and situations in big games.

"We weren't perfect in a lot of areas but we stuck at the task and played right to the very end."

Leeds head coach Brad Arthur on Sky Sports:

"It's a tough game, isn't it? Can be not fair sometimes but we probably had enough chances to win that game in the second half. It's going to be a tough watch, but we have to learn from it. I'm proud of my players.

"It's a really harsh lesson."

