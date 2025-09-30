Super League semi-finals: Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, Leigh Leopards, St Helens on path to Grand Final glory
Wigan Warriors face Leigh Leopards and Hull KR take on St Helens for a spot in the Grand Final on October 11 at Old Trafford; watch both Super League semi-finals live on Sky Sports on October 3 and 4
Tuesday 30 September 2025 11:39, UK
Finals season is here and you can watch every dramatic moment from Super League, live on Sky Sports...
Two play-off games down and now we know that Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos are no longer involved in the conversation.
Instead, Wigan Warriors face Leigh Leopards and Hull KR face St Helens for a spot at Old Trafford in the Grand Final on October 11, live on Sky Sports.
So, let's take a look at these almighty match-ups...
Semi-final: Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards, October 3 (Sky Sports+, 7.30pm)
The 'Battle of the Borough' comes to life once again on Friday as Wigan Warriors host neighbours Leigh Leopards in a repeat of their 2024 semi-final.
The sides have faced each other three times this season, Leigh taking the spoils in two including that incredible 1-0 win in the opening round.
Wigan were victorious in their semi-final in 2024 on the way to wrapping up their historic quadruple. But, they face a Leigh side this time who are confident on the back of their highest Super League finish ever.
The Leopards are also boosted by the fact that star Lachlan Lam is available for them despite facing an 'unacceptable language' charge, meaning they will have their main man pulling the strings come Friday night.
Wigan Warriors are "hungry" and will be ready for the battle though, with their side full of experience, nous and a will to win that has seen them be so successful over recent years.
Expect hard-hitting, bruising, all-or-nothing rugby.
Semi-final: Hull KR vs St Helens, October 4 (Sky Sports+, 5pm)
Well, I don't think too many people will have missed how St Helens managed to make it into a semi-final against Hull KR.
With no time left on the clock, 16 passes, a Harry Robertson run, a Tristan Sailor moment of magic and Shane Wright's try saw Saints beat Leeds Rhinos 16-14 and send their fans into pandemonium.
In one of Super League's greatest ever moments, they broke Leeds hearts and put themselves 80 minutes away from returning to Old Trafford for the first time since 2022.
However, they will admittedly have to be much better if they are going to beat Hull KR.
KR have been in some form in 2025, picking up the Challenge Cup and League Leaders' Shield, and a win against St Helens would put them one step closer to securing a historic treble and the club's first ever Grand Final win.
With a week's rest too, the Robins will be firing and their big pack plus star quality in the backs will come to play.
Once again, expect hard-hitting, bruising, all-or-nothing rugby.
Women's Grand Final: Wigan Warriors vs St Helens, October 5 (Sky Sports+, 5pm)
The rugby action does not stop there! On Sunday, Wigan Warriors women welcome St Helens women in the Women's Grand Final.
Two rivals and another trophy on the line- what more could you want?
Wigan got the better of Saints in the Challenge Cup final this year and also managed to pip them in a match to claim the League Leaders' Shield.
That means it could not be more dramatic as Wigan vie for a history-making treble and St Helens do everything in their power to stop it.
Wigan have been the team to beat in 2025 but a final, the atmosphere, the rivalry- expect fireworks from both sides!
Super League fixtures
Knockout stage
Elimination play-offs
- Fri September 26: Leigh Leopards 26-10 Wakefield Trinity
- Sat September 27 Leeds Rhinos 14-16 St Helens
Semi-finals
- Fri October 3: Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards - 8pm
- Sat October 4: Hull KR vs St Helens - 5.30pm
Women's Grand Final
- Sun October 5: Wigan Warriors women vs St Helens women- 5.30pm
Grand Final (Old Trafford)
- Sat October 11: TBC vs TBC - 6pm
