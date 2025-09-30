Super League semi-finals: Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, Leigh Leopards, St Helens on path to Grand Final glory

Finals season is here and you can watch every dramatic moment from Super League, live on Sky Sports...

Two play-off games down and now we know that Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos are no longer involved in the conversation.

Instead, Wigan Warriors face Leigh Leopards and Hull KR face St Helens for a spot at Old Trafford in the Grand Final on October 11, live on Sky Sports.

So, let's take a look at these almighty match-ups...

Semi-final: Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards, October 3 (Sky Sports+, 7.30pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Leigh Leopards and Wakefield Trinity.

The 'Battle of the Borough' comes to life once again on Friday as Wigan Warriors host neighbours Leigh Leopards in a repeat of their 2024 semi-final.

The sides have faced each other three times this season, Leigh taking the spoils in two including that incredible 1-0 win in the opening round.

Wigan were victorious in their semi-final in 2024 on the way to wrapping up their historic quadruple. But, they face a Leigh side this time who are confident on the back of their highest Super League finish ever.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has high hopes for his team heading into the semi-finals of the Super League.

The Leopards are also boosted by the fact that star Lachlan Lam is available for them despite facing an 'unacceptable language' charge, meaning they will have their main man pulling the strings come Friday night.

Wigan Warriors are "hungry" and will be ready for the battle though, with their side full of experience, nous and a will to win that has seen them be so successful over recent years.

Expect hard-hitting, bruising, all-or-nothing rugby.

Semi-final: Hull KR vs St Helens, October 4 (Sky Sports+, 5pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Leeds Rhinos and St Helens.

Well, I don't think too many people will have missed how St Helens managed to make it into a semi-final against Hull KR.

With no time left on the clock, 16 passes, a Harry Robertson run, a Tristan Sailor moment of magic and Shane Wright's try saw Saints beat Leeds Rhinos 16-14 and send their fans into pandemonium.

In one of Super League's greatest ever moments, they broke Leeds hearts and put themselves 80 minutes away from returning to Old Trafford for the first time since 2022.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Craven Park erupted as Hull KR lifted the trophy after being crowned League Leaders' Shield winners

However, they will admittedly have to be much better if they are going to beat Hull KR.

KR have been in some form in 2025, picking up the Challenge Cup and League Leaders' Shield, and a win against St Helens would put them one step closer to securing a historic treble and the club's first ever Grand Final win.

With a week's rest too, the Robins will be firing and their big pack plus star quality in the backs will come to play.

Once again, expect hard-hitting, bruising, all-or-nothing rugby.

Women's Grand Final: Wigan Warriors vs St Helens, October 5 (Sky Sports+, 5pm)

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wigan Warriors head coach Denis Betts and St Helens head coach Craig Richards look ahead to the Women's Super League final.

The rugby action does not stop there! On Sunday, Wigan Warriors women welcome St Helens women in the Women's Grand Final.

Two rivals and another trophy on the line- what more could you want?

Wigan got the better of Saints in the Challenge Cup final this year and also managed to pip them in a match to claim the League Leaders' Shield.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wigan Warriors lift League Leaders' trophy after clinching the title for the first time in their history defeating St Helens 24-20.

That means it could not be more dramatic as Wigan vie for a history-making treble and St Helens do everything in their power to stop it.

Wigan have been the team to beat in 2025 but a final, the atmosphere, the rivalry- expect fireworks from both sides!

Super League fixtures

Knockout stage

Elimination play-offs

Fri September 26: Leigh Leopards 26-10 Wakefield Trinity

Leigh Leopards 26-10 Wakefield Trinity Sat September 27 Leeds Rhinos 14-16 St Helens

Semi-finals

Fri October 3: Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards - 8pm

Wigan Warriors vs Leigh Leopards - 8pm Sat October 4: Hull KR vs St Helens - 5.30pm

Women's Grand Final

Sun October 5: Wigan Warriors women vs St Helens women- 5.30pm

Grand Final (Old Trafford)

Sat October 11: TBC vs TBC - 6pm

Watch every Super League game live on Sky Sports. Watch both Super League semi-finals live on Sky Sports on October 3 and 4.