RFL admit St Helens' Jon Bennison's try awarded incorrectly in dramatic play-off win over Leeds Rhinos

The RFL have concluded that Jon Bennison's try in St Helens' play-off win over Leeds Rhinos should not have stood after it was awarded by the video referee.

In one of the most dramatic and exciting matches the sport has ever seen, St Helens made it through to the semi-finals with a last-gasp try that included 16 passes and took 38 seconds with no time left on the clock.

Now coined 'Left to Wright', the try was a remarkable passage of play, the celebrations from players, fans, and St Helens head coach Paul Wellens sealing the moment.

However, the moment that Leeds took issue with was the awarding of Bennison's try with five minutes remaining in the game.

Bennison skipped through and reached out for the line, referee Jack Smith sending it up as a 'No Try'.

However, video referee Chris Kendal gave is as a 'Try' after saying he had viewed angles that showed sufficient evidence that there was no double movement and that Bennison had got the ball on the line.

Bennison then sent the conversion over to put Saints 14-12 behind and as such, still trailing in the game.

Leeds then were unable to defend St Helens' final play of the game and subsequently exited the play-offs.

It is this Bennison try which the RFL have admitted should not have stood following conversations with Leeds Rhinos because of "other angles available that would have changed that position".

In a statement, the RFL said: "The RFL held positive and constructive discussions with senior officials from Leeds Rhinos on Tuesday, following Saturday's Betfred Super League eliminator between Leeds and St Helens.

"The RFL had already acknowledged in private to Leeds, and in public through the media, that on the second St Helens try decision, the on-field call of no try should not have been over-ruled - while it was consistent with replays viewed before making the decision, viewing another of the available angles would have changed that position and consequently the on-field ruling would have been upheld.



"In apologising for the error, the RFL also wishes to place on record gratitude for Leeds' acknowledgement of the importance of respecting match officials and their role, and the need for all parties to continue working together to deliver the best possible decisions."

