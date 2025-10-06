Super League Grand Final: Matt Peet ready to win for hometown Wigan as Warriors chase third victory in a row

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet has the luxury and pressure of being in a unique position in his job: he is in charge of his hometown club.

Peet has been head coach of the Warriors since 2022 and completed the entire trophy haul in under 70 games, winning the Super League Grand Final, Challenge Cup, League Leaders' Shield and World Club Challenge in an incredible run.

Now, he has the chance to make history again on Saturday as his side are going for the three-peat, or 'three-Peet' as some have coined it, when they take on Hull KR at Old Trafford in a replay of the 2024 Grand Final, live on Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jai Field and Bevan French combined beautifully to give Wigan the lead over Leigh just before half-time

While there is many a thing that motivates players and coaches, for Peet there is one thing driving him to win on Saturday: bringing it home for his hometown once again.

Indeed, he will be able to look into the Old Trafford crowd and recognise familiar faces from throughout his life.

"It's very special. If we have 28,000 fans here at the weekend, I probably knew a lot of them before I got the job and got to know a lot more since," Peet told Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at some exclusive footage as Wigan Warriors players, staff and fans celebrate their Super League Grand Final victory over Hull KR at Old Trafford

"I know a lot of people are ingrained in the community and they support me. Also, it brings a pressure no doubt, but it's one that I enjoy.

"I have looked out into the crowd and recognised people loads of times. Then you're having a conversation with people in the middle of a game because they've turned around and started chatting to you.

"To be honest, personally that's one of my main motivations. We get to play a part in people having a great night out, going home happy, being proud of the club and building the club and giving them people special moments.

"I know what it's like to be a supporter of a team or an organisation or a player and seeing them moments, they live with you forever don't they?"

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League Grand Final match between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR

While getting to do that for Wigan is special for Peet, it is a something that you cannot understand unless you have lived the day-to-day with those people you are winning trophies for.

Indeed, you cannot quantify how much the Grand Final win, open top bus parade and celebrations mean to those invested.

"No, exactly. It is that big to them. It's amazing," Peet said.

"A lot of rugby league towns are like that, small communities, working class. A lot of people have their challenges in life so if we can give them a break from that and inspire a little bit of positivity then it's a good start."

How to watch

Live Betfred Super League Saturday 11th October 5:00pm

The Super League Grand Final takes place at Old Trafford on Saturday October 11, live on Sky Sports.

The match will take place at 6pm, with coverage on Sky Sports from 5pm.