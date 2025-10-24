Rugby League Ashes 2025: Fortune favours the brave as England must seize their golden opportunity at Wembley, says Brian Carney

Whenever I think about facing the Kangaroos, I'm drawn to the words of Mark Twain. "It's not the size of the dog in the fight , it's the size of the fight in the dog." And if ever there were a day for England to beat the Kangaroos, it's this one.

Australia arrive at Wembley without James Tedesco, Latrell Mitchell, Tom Trbojevic, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Payne Haas, Zac Lomax or Xavier Coates - all among the best rugby players on the planet.

Through injuries, withdrawals, and shifting allegiances, the Kangaroos are without a number of star names.

By contrast, England - who historically enter the international season down on numbers due to a longer season - are missing only Matty Ashton and Victor Radley. It's a far cry from the 2017 World Cup final when they were missing key players such as Josh Hodgson and Sean O'Loughlin and paid the price in a tense 0-6 battle.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England head coach Shaun Wane has called on everyone in the country to get behind his team ahead of the Rugby League Ashes, which starts this weekend. They are looking to win the series against Australia for the first time in 22 years

Tomorrow they will enter Wembley strong, in front of a record Test crowd. Of course there are headline Australian stars like Nathan Cleary but the supporting cast should not spook England.

England have made much of a club-like atmosphere in their camp and their time together over the last three years. Shaun Wane has stuck with the players he trusts. If that's the case, then combinations and fluidity should immediately be on show against a side that have had the bare minimum of minutes together. This Australia side is completely different than the one that won the Pacific Championships last year.

England were rightly tipped by many to beat Tonga and Samoa in the last two years. They were superb in justifying their favourites tag and dismantled them with ease at times.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player George Williams says leading out England against Australia in The Ashes is the 'pinnacle' of his career

Historically there has been an aura around the Green and Gold that meant that the game was often lost before the players even got on the pitch. I remember that from being part of the Lions team in the 00s. But this is not a settled Kangaroos camp. In the build-up there was talk of disorganised preparation, as Mal Meninga walked away to recruit players for an NRL side that only starts in 2027. In his place comes Kevin Walters, who coached in the Super League fifteen years ago, with little success.

The question everyone in the game is asking is whether this is the unbeatable green and gold machine of old. Or is it a side distracted by the cult of State of Origin, their sacred ground, while the international jersey has gathered dust? The last time these two nations played, England were an ankle tap away from tying a game that may have ended in glory. The tragedy is that because they haven't played each other for eight years, we have no idea how the game will go. But that in itself brings excitement and intrigue.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mikey Lewis talks about Hull Kingston Rovers' Grand Final win and going straight into England training for The Ashes against Australia

The brilliant work done by players and administrators down under to push international rugby league back to the top of the pile should be commended. But the only way to kick on now is to see England play their part and win their first series since 1970.

As a member of the 2003 Lions team that could have won 3-0, but ended up losing 3-0, I know that narrow defeats count for nothing. Having played in teams that have sporadically beaten Australia home and away over the years I know a 2-1 series defeat counts for nothing either.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

They, like me, will find out that if they don't seize this moment, there is no glory in defeat. It will be an opportunity wasted, and one that the players may never get the chance to rectify.

The stage is theirs. The time is now. This is the best chance England have ever had. Now they have to go and make the most of it. Fortune favours the brave.

Rugby League Ashes 2025

First Test: Saturday October 25, Wembley Stadium, London

Second Test: Saturday November 1, Everton Stadium, Liverpool

Third Test: Saturday November 8, Headingley Stadium, Leeds