England centre Harry Newman to leave Leeds Rhinos at end of 2026 season

England centre Harry Newman will leave Leeds Rhinos at the end of the 2026 Betfred Super League season after the expiration of his contract.

Newman, who came through the Rhinos Academy system, made his first-team debut back in 2017 for Leeds and has made 129 appearances in eight seasons at AMT Headingley, scoring 45 tries.

He was an ever-present for Brad Arthur's side last season, which placed fourth in the league for 2025, and earned a call up to the England side for the third Ashes Test against Australia.

"This has been a tough decision for me but one I feel I needed to make at this stage of my career," Newman said.

"Now the decision has been made I can move on with this season and finishing my time at the Rhinos in the best possible way with a big season in 2026 and helping bring silverware back to AMT Headingley."

The 25-year-old had been set back by injuries during his time at the Rhinos, forcing him to miss two key moments, the club's Challenge Cup success in 2020 and the 2022 Grand Final.



Leeds Rhinos Sporting Director Ian Blease said: "Having spoken to Harry and his agent earlier this year, they stated to me that they were looking at Harry's options in the NRL for 2027 and beyond.

Image: Harry Newman scored 45 tries in 129 appearances for the club

"As a club, we have a proud record of developing our young talent and giving them the opportunity to play at the highest level, as Harry did this year with England.



"It is disappointing to be losing Harry for 2027 both for the Rhinos and the Super League competition but his departure allows us to look at other options for the squad going forward, including rewarding the next generation of young stars.

"I am sure Harry will want to finish his time at Leeds on the best possible note this season and has reiterated to myself and Brad that he remains totally committed to the Rhinos cause this coming season."