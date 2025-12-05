Kevin Sinfield surpasses £777k target during latest Motor Neurone Disease fundraising challenge - seven ultramarathons in seven days

Kevin Sinfield has passed his fundraising target of £777,777 with two days remaining of his latest challenge to raise awareness for Motor Neurone Disease.

Sinfield, 45, whose team has already raised over £10m from five previous challenges, completed the fifth stage of his '7 in 7: Together' on Friday in Whitehaven.

The former Leeds rugby league star's latest challenge had raised over £780,000 before he finished the fifth of seven ultramarathons across the UK and Ireland in seven days.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former rugby league star Sinfield is running seven ultramarathons in seven days to raise awareness and money for the MND community

Sinfield, currently part of England rugby union's coaching staff, began day five in Cumbria at Workington rugby league club's Fibrus Community Stadium and finished at local rivals Whitehaven's Recreation Ground.

England head coach Steve Borthwick, born in Carlisle, accompanied Sinfield for one of Friday's legs, with the £777,777 target reached as the team passed through Moresby. More than £799,790 has been raised so far.

The idea behind Sinfield's latest challenge is to raise awareness in places that are often overlooked.

The opening day began in East Anglia on Monday, day two took place around Cork in Ireland, day three saw the team move on to Swansea and on Thursday Sinfield and his team started out from Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

Sinfield is running the challenge in memory of his friend and former Leeds team-mate Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with MND in late 2019 and died in 2024, aged 41.