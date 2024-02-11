Super League 2024: Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards and London Broncos team guides

Our guide to the 12 teams competing in the Betfred Super League in 2024 continues with a look at Hull KR, Leigh Leopards, Leeds Rhinos and London Broncos...

Hull Kingston Rovers

Head coach: Willie Peters.

Captain: Elliot Minchella.

Last season: Fourth, lost in semi-final.

Previous Super League best: Fourth (2023).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League playoff match between Hull KR and Leigh Leopards.

What to expect in 2024: Hull KR are a team on the up. Their rapid rise over the last few years has been down to as much hard work behind the scenes as on the pitch. Peters had a brilliant first year in charge, leading them to a Chellenge Cup final and the Super League play-offs, and there will be confidence among fans that 2024 will be the year they finally claim a trophy. Big signings such as Tyrone May, Niall Evalds, and Oliver Gildart only strengthen an already stellar squad.

In: Niall Evalds (Castleford Tigers), Oliver Gildart (Leigh Leopards), Tyrone May (Catalans Dragons), Peta Hiku (North Queensland Cowboys), AJ Wallace (Bradford Bulls) Jai Whitbread, Kelepi Tanginoa (both Wakefield Trinity), Reiss Butterworth (Dewsbury Rams)

Out: Jack Walker (Hull FC), Sam Wood, Rowan Milnes, Luis Johnson (all Castleford Tigers), Ethan Ryan (Salford Red Devils), Rhys Kennedy (London Broncos), Jordan Abdull (Catalans Dragons, loan), Brad Schneider (Penrith Panthers), Jimmy Keinhorst (York Knights), Connor Moore (Saint-Gaudens Bears), Shaun Kenny-Dowall (retired).

Leeds Rhinos

Head coach: Rohan Smith.

Captain: Cameron Smith.

Last season: Eighth.

Previous Super League best: Champions (2004, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers.

What to expect in 2024: The 2023 Super League season was one filled with ups and downs for Smith's side, 15 losses across the season continuously setting the side back. They certainly know how to produce a comeback, but they will be hoping 2024 provides more consistency and signings such as stars Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers from Salford Red Devils adds some extra star quality to the side.

In: Brodie Croft, Andy Ackers (both Salford Red Devils), Mickael Goudemand (Catalans Dragons), Kieran Hudson (Castleford Tigers), Paul Momirovski (Sydney Roosters), Matt Frawley (Canberra Raiders), Lachie Miller (Newcastle Knights).

Out: Luke Hooley (Castleford Tigers), Liam Tindall (Hull FC), Nene Macdonald, Kai Morgan (both Salford Red Devils), Sam Walters (Wigan Warriors), Richie Myler (York Knights).

Leigh Leopards

Head coach: Adrian Lam.

Captain: John Asiata.

Last season: Fifth, lost in elimination play-off.

Previous Super League best: Fifth (2023).

Image: Leigh claimed Challenge Cup glory as well as reaching the play-offs in 2023

What to expect in 2024: The Leopards defied expectations in their first season back in Super League by reaching the play-offs, along with lifting the Challenge Cup for the first time in over a half a century, and there is plenty of anticipation to see if they can kick on again in 2024. Former Australia international Matt Moylan is a big addition to the squad, while Ben McNamara brings an added dimension in the halves following his switch from Hull FC.

In: Ben McNamara (Hull FC), Dan Norman, Lewis Baxter (both St Helens), Owen Trout (Huddersfield Giants), Kavan Rothwell (Wigan Warriors), Jack Darbyshire (Warrington Wolves), Matt Moylan (Cronulla Sharks), Louis Brogan (Swinton Lions).

Out: Oliver Gildart (Hull Kingston Rovers), Joe Mellor (Salford Red Devils), Ben Reynolds (Featherstone Rovers), Joe Wardle (Oldham).

London Broncos

Director of rugby and performance: Mike Eccles.

Captain: Will Lovell.

Last season: Fifth in Championship, won Grand Final and promoted.

Previous Super League best: Second in league (1997).

Image: London Broncos secured a return to Super League with victory over Toulouse in the Championship Grand Final

What to expect in 2024: The Broncos enjoyed a fairy-tale run in the Championship play-offs last year after finishing fifth in the regular season, culminating in a victory over Toulouse Olympique in the Grand Final in France to seal a return to Super League for the first time since 2019. Realistically, avoiding finishing bottom of the table will be an achievement for the team, although the biggest concern will be off the field, where IMG gradings rather than league position will determine the make-up of Super League for 2025 onwards.

In: Rhys Kennedy (Hull Kingston Rovers), James Meadows, Josh Rourke (both Batley Bulldogs), Gideon Boafo (Newcastle Thunder), Robbie Storey, Sadiq Adebiyi (both Keighley Cougars), Hakim Miloudi (Limoux Grizzlies).

Out: Paul Ulberg (Toulouse Olympique), Wellington Albert (Featherstone Rovers).

Watch every match of the 2024 Super League season, including Magic Weekend, the play-offs, and men's, women's and wheelchair Grand Finals, plus the World Club Challenge, live on Sky Sports. Also stream with NOW.