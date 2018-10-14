Romain Navarrete says he was defending his Wigan team-mate in half-time Grand Final fracas

Romain Navarrete (R) spoke of his desire to help Morgan Escare at the interval at Old Trafford

Romain Navarrete says he was defending his Wigan and France team-mate Morgan Escare in the fracas that erupted at half-time in the Super League Grand Final.

The Wigan prop forward appeared to spark the scuffle by wading into the melee following a push by Warrington centre Bryson Goodwin on full-back Escare.

It followed a clash between Goodwin and Escare during the first half at Old Trafford, one of a series of heated moments of a tense Grand Final which Wigan won 12-4.

"Goodwin pushed Morgan and he's my mate, so I went to help him," said Navarrete.

A Rugby Football League spokesman said the incident would be included in the match commissioner's report and studied by officials on Monday.

1:22 An emotional Shaun Wane says farewell to Wigan after their Grand Final win against Warrington An emotional Shaun Wane says farewell to Wigan after their Grand Final win against Warrington

Navarrete and Escare made history by becoming the first Frenchmen to play in a Grand Final and their victory continued the good news story for French sport in 2018.

"I'm very proud of myself and Morgan and for France," Navarrete said. "We had a very good game and I'm very happy to make the story.

"It's been a good year for French rugby league and the whole of France. The footballers won the World Cup, Catalans won the Challenge Cup, now there's Morgan and I. It's very good."

1:55 Highlights from the 2018 Grand Final as Wigan and Warrington clashed at Old Trafford Highlights from the 2018 Grand Final as Wigan and Warrington clashed at Old Trafford

The year for France could get even better with a victory over England at Leigh Sports Village on Wednesday night, although Navarrete is unlikely to play.

"Will I be fit for Wednesday? I don't know," he said. "I'll have a chat with the coach. I feel sore as it was a tough game but we'll see. I think it will be tough to play."