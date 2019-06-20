London Broncos 26-24 Hull KR: Broncos move off bottom of Super League

London Broncos have won their last three Super League matches in succession

London Broncos moved off the foot of the Betfred Super League table for the first time in three months after a thrilling 26-24 victory over Hull KR.

London were the better of the two in the first half and a try by Morgan Smith either side of kicks by Kieran Dixon put the hosts in the ascendancy. Weller Hauraki's converted try kept it tight at 8-6 after 40 minutes, though.

The floodgates opened in the second half and once the visitors scored further tries through Adam Quinlan and Chris Atkin, Broncos wrestled back control through Alex Walker.

Both teams continued to pile forward before Rob Butler made the game safe late-on. Josh Drinkwater bagged a late consolation for Hull KR but the night ultimately belonged to Danny Ward's men as they secured their third league-win on the bounce.

More to follow...