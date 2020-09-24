Super League: Four test positive for coronavirus in latest round of testing

Four people have tested positive for coronavirus in Super League's latest round of testing, the Rugby Football League has announced.

There were 570 people tested, with four people - two players, and two non-playing members of staff - returning positive results.

"For the purpose of medical privacy, no details of specific clubs or individuals will be provided as part of this update, unless circumstances allow," the RFL said in its statement.

There are five fixtures in the Betfred Super League this week, all being played at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington, and four of them live on Sky Sports.

Thursday September 24

Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos (2.45pm)

Hull FC vs Salford Red Devils (6pm, live on Sky Sports Arena)

Castleford Tigers vs Huddersfield Giants (8.15pm, live on Sky Sports Arena)

Friday September 25

Warrington Wolves vs Catalans Dragons (6pm, live on Sky Sports Arena)

Wigan Warriors vs Wakefield Trinity (8.15pm, live on Sky Sports Arena)

The AJ Bell Stadium will host a Super League double-header next Tuesday

Next week's derby clash between Wigan Warriors and St Helens will be played behind closed doors at the AJ Bell Stadium, Super League has confirmed.

The match was due to be one of the games taking place as part of a pilot which would have seen 1,000 fans admitted to the DW Stadium on September 30, but that will now not be the case following the Government's tightening of coronavirus restrictions announced on Tuesday.

Instead, the Warriors and Saints will face off at the AJ Bell Stadium a day earlier than initially planned on Tuesday, September 29 as part of a double-header with Salford Red Devils and Warrington Wolves, with both matches being shown live on Sky Sports.

The rest of the fixtures for Round 14 have been confirmed too, with Huddersfield Giants playing Hull Kingston Rovers at the John Smith's Stadium and Leeds Rhinos taking on Catalans Dragons at Emerald Headingley on Wednesday, September 30.

The match between Castleford Tigers and Hull FC has been moved to Thursday, October 1 and will also be shown live on Sky Sports.