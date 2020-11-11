Super League: Four teams involved in first play-off round cleared to play after coronavirus testing

The 2020 Super League Grand Final will be held at the KCOM Stadium in Hull on November 27, live on Sky Sports

All four teams involved in the first round of the Betfred Super League play-offs have been given a clean bill of health.

The Rugby Football League (RFL) says the 393 Covid-19 tests taken so far this week from the nine clubs who have continued testing have produced 389 negatives and one positive.

Three results remain outstanding which are expected to be received later on Wednesday but they do not involve any of the clubs playing in the elimination ties, which dashes Huddersfield's hopes of being called into the Grand Final series.

The Giants, who finished just outside the expanded play-offs in seventh place, were put on standby in case of further disruption and returned to training on Monday in preparation but will now stand down.

Castleford and Hull KR, both of whom have been working with the RFL's Multiple Cases Group after a spate of coronavirus cases, are no longer subject to lockdown after receiving full sets of negative results in the last week.

They will now step away from regular testing for the off-season, as will Huddersfield.

Wigan won the League Leaders' Shield after finishing top of the table after the regular season

The news will come as a huge relief to the RFL, who had put in place contingency plans, including reserve dates, in the event of more coronavirus cases.

The series, which has been expanded from four to six teams, will get underway on Thursday when third-placed Warrington host Hull FC at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, which will also be the venue for the Catalans Dragons-Leeds tie 24 hours later.

Wigan, who have won the League Leaders' Shield, and second-placed St Helens have the week off and will host next week's semi-finals.

The Grand Final will be held at the KCOM Stadium on Friday, November 27.