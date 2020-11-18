Michael McIlorum and Joel Tomkins to miss Catalans Dragons Super League play-off

1:38 Joel Tomkins received the ban for making this inappropriate contact on Richie Myler Joel Tomkins received the ban for making this inappropriate contact on Richie Myler

Catalans Dragons forward Joel Tomkins has received an eight-match ban for making "inappropriate contact" on Leeds full-back Richie Myler in his side's Super League play-off win against Leeds.

The former Wigan and England back rower was referred to an RFL operational rules tribunal after footage appeared to show him making contact with Myler's backside during the 26-14 victory on Friday.

Tomkins, via his brother Sam's social media account, released a statement after the hearing that said: "I'm mortified I've been found guilty of this charge.

"My conscience is completely clear on this - there is absolutely no way I would ever attempt to do what I've been accused of.

"I'm not denying my hand ends up on Ritchie Myler's backside, but it was completely unintended.

"I've been playing the game for 16 years and it's not something that would cross my mind or any player's mind."

"I'm no stranger to controversy, on and off the pitch," he continued. "I've always put my hand up and admitted my mistakes.

"I will admit when I've done wrong - but this is absolutely, 100 per cent not one of those instances."

Hooker Michael McIlorum has been banned for six matches for two offences in that game.

McIlorum admitted to making a high tackle on Leeds hooker Brad Dwyer which earned him a one-match ban.

He challenged the severity of the grading but an operational rules tribunal upheld the Grade B charge and increased the ban to two matches.

The Ireland international was also charged with a Grade F charge of "other contrary behaviour" after lifting an injured Dwyer up off the ground and was facing a separate ban of eight matches or more.

McIlorum pleaded guilty to the charge but succeeded in having it reduced to D and the tribunal imposed a four-match suspension, with no fine.

It is unclear whether either player, who were each also fined £500, will appeal the sanctions.

McIlorum's suspension is a blow for the Catalans, whose first-choice hooker has started in all but two of the Dragons' 16 league and cup matches in 2020.

Tomkins and McIlorum will miss the rest of the play-offs, including Friday's semi-final against St Helens, and the first part of next season as a result of the bans handed out.