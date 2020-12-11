Super League 2021: Will Super League run with the Bulls?

Bradford head coach John Kear celebrates winning promotion to the Championship in 2018

After six years outside the elite, three-time champions Bradford are desperate to return to Super League - and believe their fanbase, sustainability and pedigree can underpin a successful return to the top flight

"People forget, there's only been four winners of the Super League title - and one of them is Bradford," says head coach John Kear.

"Nothing would give me greater pleasure than firstly getting into Super League, and challenging in Super League; we want to upset a Leeds, or a Wigan, or a St Helens"

The Bulls boss believes his team, largely homegrown, can hold their own: "Should we be given the green light, I'm pretty certain we can field a competitive squad. In the current group, we haven't used a quota spot; there are 14 players who are homegrown.

"When you look at this club's history of producing players, it's a pretty impressive list - the likes of the Burgess brothers, John Bateman, Elliott Whitehead - and more recently, Jake Trueman, who was with Bradford's Academy before winning his Young Player Award at Castleford.

Castleford's Jake Trueman is a product of Bradford's Academy

"For me, growing your own is the only way to run the club as a prudent business. St Helens, Wigan and Leeds have proven that time after time - they're probably the most successful Academies, and the most successful teams"

The Bradford coach is also confident of being an asset to Super League off the pitch: "The Bulls are a huge club, a huge brand, that can bring significant finance and profile to the competition. Our support is amazing, and we take great numbers away from home.

"In League 1, wherever Bradford went it was the highest attendance of the season; similarly so in the Championship; and we've had bumper home crowds too - over 7,000 against Sheffield at the end of last year, and 10,000 plus when Leeds came here in the Cup."

Rowan Milnes in action for Bradford Bulls

At the heart of that ambition is a return to Bradford and to Odsal, pioneer of a revolutionary matchday experience when Super League launched in 1996.

"The owners, and our chief executive Mark Sawyer, have committed to go back as soon as possible, and our marketing team can bring back those halcyon days," added Kear.

"The great success of summer rugby, under the late, great Peter Deakin - we went from 'I'm going to watch a game of rugby league', to 'I want to be part of that event at Odsal'.

"I believe the city needs the team playing within its boundaries again - if this bid accelerates that outcome, I'd be delighted."

Bradford's Mike Forshaw (left) and Robbie Paul parade the Super League Trophy around Old Trafford after beating Wigan 25-12 in 2003

Following Toronto's demise, some detractors may point to Bradford's own money troubles - while others might suggest their rivals for promotion have been more competitive on the pitch. Kear is quick to counter both: "there have been financial difficulties - but under previous regimes.

"The current regime cannot be held responsible for something that happened under other owners. The criteria is to be within the top six of the Championship; we've fulfilled that. Those conditions consider the last two years - but if you go back twenty years, we're three-time world champions. Our loyal support has followed us through those good times and bad - they deserve a second look at the elite of the sport."