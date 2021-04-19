Super League team of the week: St Helens and Hull KR dominate, alongside a host of other clubs

Zak Hardaker impressed for Wigan at full-back again in Round 3. Find out who joins him in our team of the week below...

We pick 13 of the top performing Super League players from Round 3 of the season, as St Helens and Hull KR each have three players included.

1. Zak Hardaker (Wigan Warriors)

Hardaker in Leeds Rhinos 6-19 Wigan: 80 minutes played, one try scored, one conversion, one drop goal, seven points scored, 141 metres made, 16 runs, seven tackle breaks, 57 post-contact metres made. Named man of the match.

1:12 Zak Hardaker chips and runs for an excellent solo try for Wigan Warriors against Leeds Rhinos Zak Hardaker chips and runs for an excellent solo try for Wigan Warriors against Leeds Rhinos

1:58 Man-of-the-match Hardaker says he just wants to do his best for Wigan Warriors and is not thinking ahead to the World Cup Man-of-the-match Hardaker says he just wants to do his best for Wigan Warriors and is not thinking ahead to the World Cup

2. Derrell Olpherts (Castleford Tigers)

Olpherts in Castleford 52-16 Leigh Centurions: 80 minutes played, two tries scored, 271 metres made, 20 runs, nine tackle breaks, 49 post-contact metres made, two linebreaks, one linebreak assist, two tackles.

2:52 See all the action from the Mend-A-Hose Jungle as Castleford Tigers ran in 50 points against Leigh Centurions See all the action from the Mend-A-Hose Jungle as Castleford Tigers ran in 50 points against Leigh Centurions

3. Kevin Naiqama (St Helens)

Naiqama in St Helens 34-6 Wakefield: 80 minutes played, two tries scored, 121 metres made, 12 runs, two linebreaks, five tackle breaks, 43 post-contact metres made, 19 tackles, one offload.

1:45 All the tries from the Totally Wicked Stadium as St Helens ran out winners against Wakefield Trinity All the tries from the Totally Wicked Stadium as St Helens ran out winners against Wakefield Trinity

4. Jack Welsby (St Helens)

Welsby in St Helens 34-6 Wakefield: 80 minutes played, one try scored, 172 metres made, 19 runs, one linebreak, seven tackle breaks, 68 post-contact metres made, two try assists, one line-break assist, two offloads, 13 tackles.

5. Fouad Yaha (Catalans Dragons)

Yaha in Catalans 42-6 Salford Red Devils: 80 minutes played, hat-trick of tries scored, 157 metres made, 17 runs, two linebreaks, three tackle breaks, 43 post-contact metres, one offload, three tackles.

5:23 Highlights from the Super League clash between Catalans and Salford Highlights from the Super League clash between Catalans and Salford

6. Jackson Hastings (Wigan Warriors)

Hastings in Leeds Rhinos 6-19 Wigan: 80 minutes played, one try scored, 94 metres made, 17 runs, one linebreak, two tackle breaks, 20 post-contact metres made, one try assist, one linebreak assist, one offload, 22 tackles.

0:31 Jackson Hastings outfoxes the Leeds Rhinos defence with a dummy to extend the lead for Wigan Warriors Jackson Hastings outfoxes the Leeds Rhinos defence with a dummy to extend the lead for Wigan Warriors

7. Jordan Abdull (Hull KR)

Abdull in Hull KR 25-24 Huddersfield Giants: 80 minutes played, three conversions, one penalty, one match-winning drop goal, nine points, 56 metres made, eight runs, one linebreak, three tackle breaks, 10 post-contact metres, one try assist, 11 tackles.

6:33 Highlights of the Betfred Super League game between Hull KR and Huddersfield Highlights of the Betfred Super League game between Hull KR and Huddersfield

1:12 Jordan Abdull said his side showed a good response after Huddersfield came back late in the game Jordan Abdull said his side showed a good response after Huddersfield came back late in the game

8. Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos)

Oledzki in Leeds Rhinos 6-19 Wigan Warriors: 80 minutes played, 191 metres made, 10 runs, two tackle breaks, 72 post-contact metres made, 45 tackles.

9. Matt Parcell (Hull KR)

Parcell in Hull KR 25-24 Huddersfield Giants: 80 minutes played, 141 metres made, 14 runs, one linebreak, seven tackle breaks, 55 post-contact metres made, one offload, 43 tackles. Named man of the match.

1:06 Man of The Match Matt Parcell says Hull KR's win over Huddersfield Giants was massive for his side after recent defeats Man of The Match Matt Parcell says Hull KR's win over Huddersfield Giants was massive for his side after recent defeats

10. Joe Philbin (Warrington Wolves)

Philbin in Hull FC 14-14 Warrington: 46 minutes played, 220 metres made, 21 runs, 85 post-contact metres made, 29 tackles.

11. Jordan Lane (Hull FC)

Lane in Hull FC 14-14 Warrington Wolves: 90 minutes played, 161 metres made, nine runs, two linebreaks, eight tackle breaks, 36 post-contact metres, one try assists, three offloads, 30 tackles.

3:50 Highlights of Hull FC's match against Warrington in the Super League Highlights of Hull FC's match against Warrington in the Super League

12. James Bentley (St Helens)

Bentley in St Helens 34-6 Wakefield Trinity: 70 minutes played, one try scored, 171 metres made, 15 runs, three tackle breaks, 77 post-contact metres made, 42 tackles.

James Bentley impressed for St Helens in victory over Wakefield

13. George Lawler (Hull KR)

Lawler in Hull KR 25-24 Huddersfield Giants: 70 minutes played, 154 metres made, 18 runs, 79 post-contact metres made, 52 tackles.