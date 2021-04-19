Super League team of the week: St Helens and Hull KR dominate, alongside a host of other clubs
Our latest edition of the week includes three St Helens players, three Hull KR players and two Wigan Warriors, while Castleford, Catalans, Leeds, Warrington and Hull FC each have one player represented; watch Huddersfield vs St Helens on Thursday live on Sky Sports Arena and Mix from 7pm
By Sky Sports Rugby League
Last Updated: 19/04/21 4:49pm
We pick 13 of the top performing Super League players from Round 3 of the season, as St Helens and Hull KR each have three players included.
1. Zak Hardaker (Wigan Warriors)
Hardaker in Leeds Rhinos 6-19 Wigan: 80 minutes played, one try scored, one conversion, one drop goal, seven points scored, 141 metres made, 16 runs, seven tackle breaks, 57 post-contact metres made. Named man of the match.
2. Derrell Olpherts (Castleford Tigers)
Olpherts in Castleford 52-16 Leigh Centurions: 80 minutes played, two tries scored, 271 metres made, 20 runs, nine tackle breaks, 49 post-contact metres made, two linebreaks, one linebreak assist, two tackles.
3. Kevin Naiqama (St Helens)
Naiqama in St Helens 34-6 Wakefield: 80 minutes played, two tries scored, 121 metres made, 12 runs, two linebreaks, five tackle breaks, 43 post-contact metres made, 19 tackles, one offload.
4. Jack Welsby (St Helens)
Welsby in St Helens 34-6 Wakefield: 80 minutes played, one try scored, 172 metres made, 19 runs, one linebreak, seven tackle breaks, 68 post-contact metres made, two try assists, one line-break assist, two offloads, 13 tackles.
5. Fouad Yaha (Catalans Dragons)
Yaha in Catalans 42-6 Salford Red Devils: 80 minutes played, hat-trick of tries scored, 157 metres made, 17 runs, two linebreaks, three tackle breaks, 43 post-contact metres, one offload, three tackles.
6. Jackson Hastings (Wigan Warriors)
Hastings in Leeds Rhinos 6-19 Wigan: 80 minutes played, one try scored, 94 metres made, 17 runs, one linebreak, two tackle breaks, 20 post-contact metres made, one try assist, one linebreak assist, one offload, 22 tackles.
7. Jordan Abdull (Hull KR)
Abdull in Hull KR 25-24 Huddersfield Giants: 80 minutes played, three conversions, one penalty, one match-winning drop goal, nine points, 56 metres made, eight runs, one linebreak, three tackle breaks, 10 post-contact metres, one try assist, 11 tackles.
8. Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos)
Oledzki in Leeds Rhinos 6-19 Wigan Warriors: 80 minutes played, 191 metres made, 10 runs, two tackle breaks, 72 post-contact metres made, 45 tackles.
9. Matt Parcell (Hull KR)
Parcell in Hull KR 25-24 Huddersfield Giants: 80 minutes played, 141 metres made, 14 runs, one linebreak, seven tackle breaks, 55 post-contact metres made, one offload, 43 tackles. Named man of the match.
10. Joe Philbin (Warrington Wolves)
Philbin in Hull FC 14-14 Warrington: 46 minutes played, 220 metres made, 21 runs, 85 post-contact metres made, 29 tackles.
11. Jordan Lane (Hull FC)
Lane in Hull FC 14-14 Warrington Wolves: 90 minutes played, 161 metres made, nine runs, two linebreaks, eight tackle breaks, 36 post-contact metres, one try assists, three offloads, 30 tackles.
12. James Bentley (St Helens)
Bentley in St Helens 34-6 Wakefield Trinity: 70 minutes played, one try scored, 171 metres made, 15 runs, three tackle breaks, 77 post-contact metres made, 42 tackles.
13. George Lawler (Hull KR)
Lawler in Hull KR 25-24 Huddersfield Giants: 70 minutes played, 154 metres made, 18 runs, 79 post-contact metres made, 52 tackles.