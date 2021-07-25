Super League: Two more fixtures called off due to coronavirus pandemic

Wednesday's St Helens-Huddersfield game at the Totally Wicked Stadium has been called off

Two more Betfred Super League fixtures have been postponed as clubs continue to battle against the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

St Helens' home game against Huddersfield on Wednesday and Castleford's scheduled visit to Leigh on Thursday have both been lost from the Round-16 programme.

That takes the number of matches lost to the pandemic in Super League so far this season to 17.

St Helens were Challenge Cup winners earlier this month

St Helens and Castleford have not played since meeting each other in the Betfred Challenge Cup final on July 17, after experiencing a Covid-19 outbreak.

Saints have confirmed eight positive cases among players and staff following the latest round of testing and say that has led to the majority of the first team squad being forced into isolation.

Castleford say they are also dealing with a significant number of positive cases among their playing and coaching group.

The postponed round 16 fixtures will be added to the list for possible rearrangement, although the Super League table is to be determined by win points percentage, to allow for the possibility of not all fixtures being fulfilled.

Clubs, who can seek a postponement if at least seven of their top 25 players are unavailable due to Covid protocols, still need to play a minimum of 18 fixtures to qualify for the play-offs, but that may change.

Champions St Helens are currently six fixtures short of reaching the target and the first round of play-off matches are due to be played on the weekend of September 24.