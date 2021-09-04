James Maloney, Steve McNamara react to stunning Catalans Dragons League Leaders' Shield win vs St Helens

James Maloney says he decided at the last second to go for the winning drop-goal to defeat the Saints by Golden Point James Maloney says he decided at the last second to go for the winning drop-goal to defeat the Saints by Golden Point

Catalans Dragons' match-winner James Maloney and head coach Steve McNamara spoke to Sky Sports following their stunning 31-30 victory over St Helens, which clinched the 2021 League Leaders' Shield...

Having fallen 30-12 behind at St James' Park in Saturday's Super League Magic Weekend clash, the Dragons proceeded to score three tries in the final three minutes via Dean Whare, Gil Dudson and Sam Kasiano - the last of whom scored in the very final play - to level the game.

Having taken it to Golden Point, the Dragons twice looked likely to lose only for St Helens pair Tommy Makinson and then Lachlan Coote both to miss drop-goal efforts.

It left Maloney to strike over from over 40 metres out to seal the most unlikeliest of victories after the way the majority of the game had panned out in Newcastle.

The one-point win secured Catalans a first League Leaders' Shield in the French club's history, and afterwards, Maloney and McNamara spoke pitch-side to Sky Sports' Jenna Brooks after a sensational evening of rugby league.