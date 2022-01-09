Super League 2022: The home and away kits for all 12 teams

The 12 Super League teams are unveiling their home and away kits for the 2022 season

See what all 12 of the teams in the Betfred Super League will be wearing in 2022 with our guide to the different home and away kits that have been unveiled...

Castleford Tigers

The Tigers' home shirt is predominantly orange, with a modern twist on the traditional vee on the chest in white and a black top. It also features the names of supporters who donated their season ticket money back to Cas in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic when stadiums were closed.

For their change kit, Castleford have adopted a bold new look in 2022, unveiling a mainly charcoal shirt with thin amber horizontal stripes lined with black running around it.

Catalans Dragons

Last year's League Leaders' Shield winners will wear a mainly white home kit featuring a red and gold vee across the chest, and the same colour scheme down the side of their shirts and shorts.

The Dragons' change kit is a striking yellow and red hooped shirt with red shorts, paying homage to the colours of the Perpignan-based side's native Catalonia region.

Huddersfield Giants

The Giants have gone with a traditional-looking claret and gold hoops for their home shirt in 2022, in the process paying tribute to the team from 15 years ago which reached the Challenge Cup final for the first time since 1962 and wore a similar style kit.

The black change kit, meanwhile, features patterns influenced by the decor of the George Hotel in the town's George Hotel, which was where the meeting which led to the formation of the Northern Union took place in 1895.

Hull FC

The Black and Whites pay tribute to one of the club's all-time greats, Johnny Whiteley MBE, in the year of his 90th birthday by pulling on a mainly black shirt with a white vee for their home kit - as worn by Whiteley and his team-mates in the 1956 Championship-winning campaign.

Their change top is white and blue contrast design that features hints of pink - a nod towards popular alternate colours in recent years - as well as subtle references to the irregular hoops traditionally worn as their primary shirt.

Hull Kingston Rovers

The Robins are celebrating their 140th anniversary in 2022 and have unveiled a home kit which is inspired by the original red with a blue hoop worn by Kingston Amateurs, as well as including the white which has featured prominently in more recent times.

Rovers' change kit, meanwhile, features a striking yellow and blue shirt that pays homage to the traditional colours of Hull City Council, again celebrating their 140-year connection with the city.

Leeds Rhinos

The Rhinos have gone with their traditional blue and amber colours for their home kit in 2022, but with a twist that pays tribute to Rob Burrow MBE by having his famous No. 7 interwoven into the band across the chest.

The away kit is a predominantly light silver shirt with a geometric design interwoven into it, as well as featuring light blue detailing which is reminiscent of the 2014 change strip used by Leeds.

Salford Red Devils

Salford go with a traditional mostly red shirt for their home kit in 2022. It features black and white vees across the chest with a more modern interpretation as well, along with white shorts.

The Red Devils' change kit is predominantly black, with yellow detailing around the neck and similar-coloured triangular patterns lower down the shirt.

St Helens

The reigning champions have gone with a different interpretation of their traditional red vee on a white shirt this year, with multiple vees on the chest mixed in with red and white slices.

Meanwhile, Saints have gone with a black change kit with a white vee for 2022, which sees the slices pattern repeated on the vee.

Toulouse Olympique

Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield have gone back to a predominantly white shirt for the 2022 Super League campaign, although featuring blue and red detailing down the side rather than as a vee across the chest as been more traditionally used.

In contrast, Trinity's change kit is a mostly navy blue ensemble, with light blue and white detailing down the side and around the sleeves. Both feature the club's redesigned crest prominently too.

Warrington Wolves

The Wolves' traditional primrose and blue colours feature prominently on the home kit, with the former at the top and in 10 descending hoops which reduce in thickness to the rest of the top being primarily the latter.

Warrington's alternate jersey is white with a faint crystal pattern, along with featuring dark blue horizontal stripes and sleeves of the same colour.

Wigan Warriors

Marking the club's 150th anniversary, Wigan have gone with their traditional cherry and white hoops as their home shirt for the 2022 Super League season.

The change kit, meanwhile, features irregular hoops which have been a feature of many Warriors away shirts down the years - although this time they are navy blue and white.