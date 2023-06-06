Barrie McDermott: I'd like to see Magic Weekend remain part of Super League's IMG calendar

St Helens trounced Huddersfield 48-6 in Newcastle during Magic Weekend

Barrie McDermott feels any IMG-led restructure of the Super League season and Magic Weekend should be kept to a minimum, with an aim to draw more eyes to the sport.

It is expected IMG will decide in the coming weeks whether Magic Weekend, a staple in the Super League calendar for more than 15 years, is part of a long-term plan to redevelop the rugby league season.

Former Leeds Rhinos legend and Sky Sports Rugby League analyst McDermott told Sky Sports: "IMG, when they looked at Super League and at how we structure the season, they had their doubts. They didn't probably understand what an event it [Magic Weekend] is within the summer calendar for Super League. I'd like to see to see it stay in.

"We enjoy our sport, you see fans mixing and enjoying their afternoon and there's one or two cold ones that get sunk and we all have a good sing, a bit of bantering and we get on with it.

"I'd like to see us improve on it. I'd like to see it get to the right point that it doesn't conflict and contrast with other sporting events. We were up against the FA Cup final on Saturday.

"I'd like to see it at the right point in the sporting calendar. I'd like to see us go into schools and get local people, get the Geordies interested, there's plenty there but I'd like to see more."

While it may have been conflicted with the FA Cup's Manchester derby final at Wembley last Saturday, the 2023 Magic Weekend posted its highest overall crowd in five years and the biggest since the concept returned to St James' Park, with over 63,000 in attendance.

'A magical weekend for Catalans' | 'Leeds let themselves down'

On Saturday, the Catalans Dragons were the big winners as they moved to the top of the table with a 46-22 win over the Wigan Warriors. McDermott was impressed, reserving special praise for wing Tom Johnston, while also complimenting the swashbuckling Dragons.

"Catalans are a great team that are at the top of the division now.

"Tom Johnston ironically left a struggling Wakefield team and has always been a terrific player and everybody in the game acknowledges that if he can have a real good run of games and stay away from injury, he's going to be an absolute rock star.

"Magical tries, magical performance from Catalans Dragons and they're quite rightly up at the top.

"Catalans have a number of overseas stars, some English players, some Kiwis, some Aussies and what Steve McNamara has managed to do is integrate some of those French-born players in, who are big parts of the team now."

Looking towards the bottom of the table, a pulsating West Yorkshire derby victory against Leeds Rhinos eased Castleford's relegation fears and McDermott feels the Rhinos let themselves down.

"They tend to play a chaotic brand of rugby league, they like the offloads and the ad-hoc, an expressional form, and when it comes off, when passes and offloads go to hand, it looks spectacular.

"They let themselves down badly. Castleford Tigers had only won two games before Magic Weekend, one of them was against Leeds Rhinos, their near and bitter rivals.

"Castleford always save their best performances against the Leeds Rhinos.

"Andy Last, who was the interim coach that took over from Lee Radford, was passionate and the joy and delight on his face was there for all to see, so regarding Castleford, it was a great performance and could springboard them on for the next couple of games."

'Reynolds lost his marbles with Muhammad Ali impression'

The future of Magic Weekend might be up for debate, but after the weekend's fixtures, it is clearer that Wakefield Trinity will not be participating in the top league next year.

Following Castleford's victory, Trinity were left six points away from safety, which increased the pressure on them to win against Leigh on Sunday.

They fell 10-0 behind early in the game, but hopes would have been raised when Leigh Leopards' Ben Reynolds was sent off for punching David Fifita.

The side who have lost without scoring five times already this season failed to capitalise, however, and in the end, were well-beaten 30-4 by a Leigh team who are now fourth.

Despite only being promoted this season, the Leopards are on course for the playoffs while Wakefield, it seems, are heading for the Championship.

"It's difficult to see what direction they're [Wakefield] going to improve things.

"It might be a case of just taking stock and saying: 'Right you know we are where we are, let's look at the future, let's look at some young players and almost prepare for what the inevitable will be, which will unfortunately be relegation, but they came up against a really strong Leigh Leopards side.

"A moment of madness probably marred it a little bit. Ben Reynolds was up against David Fifita, who was brought back from Australia and Ben Reynolds well, he lost his marbles. He did his best impression of a Muhammad Ali punch and I think it just brushed the chin of Fifita, but he saw red.

"The good thing for Leigh Leopards, everybody's ultra-impressed with the way that they're playing, but you look at being down to 12 men for the best part of an hour and they have the character, and they have the professionalism to make their way through that game and play stylish in the process."