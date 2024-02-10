Super League 2024: Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield Giants, Hull FC team guides

Our guide to the 12 teams competing in the Betfred Super League in 2024 begins with a look at Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC...

Castleford Tigers

Head coach: Craig Lingard.

Co-captains: Paul McShane and Joe Westerman.

Last season: 11th.

Previous Super League best: Grand Final runners-up, League Leaders' Shield winners (both 2017).

What to expect in 2024: It is the start of a new era for Castleford, with former assistant and experienced Championship and League One coach Craig Lingard stepping up to the top job for his first Super League head coach appointment. Several experienced players, including former England international Gareth Widdop, have departed with recruitment focusing on young potential and overseas talent. Former St Helens three-quarter Josh Simm will be one to watch on his return to Super League.

In: Luke Hooley (Leeds Rhinos), Sam Wood, Rowan Milnes, Luis Johnson (all Hull Kingston Rovers), Innes Senior (Huddersfield Giants, loan), Josh Hodson, Samy Kibula (both Batley Bulldogs), Josh Simm (Wynnum Manly Seagulls), Sylvester Namo (North Queensland Cowboys), Elie El Zakhem (North Sydney Bears), Nixon Putt (Central Queensland Capras), Daniel Hindmarsh-Takyi (Northern Pride).

Out: Elliot Wallis (Huddersfield Giants), Niall Evalds (Hull Kingston Rovers), Kieran Hudson (Leeds Rhinos), Nathan Massey (Featherstone Rovers), Jacob Hookem, Bailey Dawson (both Dewsbury Rams), Alex Sutcliffe (Doncaster), Greg Eden, Gareth Widdop (both Halifax Panthers), Kenny Edwards (Mackay Cutters), Junior Mafi (released).

Catalans Dragons

Head coach: Steve McNamara.

Captain: Benjamin Garcia.

Last season: Second in league, Grand Final runners-up.

Previous Super League best: Grand Final runners-up (2021, 2023), League Leaders' Shield winners (2021).

What to expect in 2024: After a second Grand Final appearance in three seasons last October, going down 10-2 to Wigan Warriors, the expectation in Perpignan will be for Super League's French representatives to go all the way and claim glory at Old Trafford in 2024. The retirements of Mitchell Pearce and Sam Tomkins, plus the departures of Adam Keighran and Tyrone May will undoubtedly be felt, but Catalans have recruited strongly, and the signing of England international Jordan Abdull on a season-long loan from Hull KR could prove to be a masterstroke.

In: Theo Fages (Huddersfield Giants), Chris Satae (Hull FC), Jordan Abdull (Hull KR, loan), Jayden Nikorima, Tariq Sims (both Melbourne Storm), Bayley Sironen (New Zealand Warriors).

Out: Adam Keighran (Wigan Warriors), Tyrone May (Hull Kingston Rovers), Mickael Goudemand (Leeds Rhinos), Matt Whitley (St Helens), Siosiua Taukeiaho (released), Mitchell Pearce, Sam Tomkins (both retired).

Huddersfield Giants

Head coach: Ian Watson.

Captain: Luke Yates.

Last season: Ninth.

Previous Super League best: League Leaders' Shield winners (2013).

Image: Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson will be aiming for a return to the play-offs in 2024

What to expect in 2024: Last year saw the Giants failed to build on a 2022 campaign which saw them reach the Challenge Cup final and finish third, ending the season six points off the play-offs, so the aim this time around will be a top-six place at minimum. Ian Watson has overhauled his squad, including saying goodbye to prolific try-scorer Jermaine McGillvary after 15 years with his hometown club, but highly regarded full-back or half-back Will Pryce will likely prove tough to replace after his move to the NRL.

In: Elliot Wallis (Castleford Tigers), Andre Savelio, Adam Swift (both Hull FC), Thomas Deakin (Sydney Roosters), Jack Murchie, (Parramatta Eels), Adam Clune (Newcastle Knights), Hugo Salabio (Wakefield Trinity).

Out: Theo Fages (Catalans Dragons), Jack Ashworth (Hull FC), Owen Trout (Leigh Leopards), Innes Senior (Castleford Tigers, loan), Will Pryce (Newcastle Knights), George Roby (Swinton Lions), Adam O'Brien (Halifax Panthers), Jermaine McGillvary (Wakefield Trinity), Nathan Peats, Nathan Mason, Chris McQueen (all retired).

Hull FC

Head coach: Tony Smith.

Captain: Danny Houghton.

Last season: 10th.

Previous Super League best: Grand Final runners-up (2006).

What to expect in 2024: Super League's riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma. Everything seems to be in place off the field for Hull FC to be a major force in the competition, but a sole Grand Final appearance 18 years ago is the closest they have come to winning a league title in the summer era. Last year saw them overshadowed by bitter cross-city rivals Hull KR - who they face on opening night - as well, so the pressure will be on head coach Tony Smith to start bringing the type of success he oversaw at Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves.

In: Jack Ashworth (Huddersfield Giants), Liam Tindall (Leeds Rhinos), Jack Walker (Hull Kingston Rovers), Fa'amanu Brown (Newcastle Knights), Jayden Okunbor, Franklin Pele (both Canterbury Bulldogs), Herman Ese'ese (Dolphins), Damel Diakhate (Albi), Morgan Smith (Wakefield Trinity).

Out: Andre Savelio (Huddersfield Giants), Chris Satae (Catalans Dragons), Ben McNamara (Leigh Leopards), Brad Dwyer (Warrington Wolves), Jude Ferreira (Hunslet), Jake Clifford (North Queensland Cowboys), Joe Lovodua (Doncaster), Connor Wynne (Featherstone Rovers), Scott Taylor, Jamie Shaul (both retired).

