Super League Dream Team: Four Wigan Warriors stars and three Warrington Wolves players included in 2024 line-up

League Leaders Shield winners Wigan Warriors have had four of their players named in Betfred Super League's 2024 Dream Team.

Ahead of the Super League play-offs, live on Sky Sports, Rugby League Commercial announced their 2024 line-up, determined by votes from the same panel who watch every fixture to determine the Man of Steel.

England centre Jake Wardle is the only member of the 2023 Dream Team to retain his place, and his Wigan and England team-mate Luke Thompson is the only other player to have been previously selected - when he was at St Helens in 2019.

They are joined by fellow Wigan duo Liam Marshall, who is the season's leading try-scorer with 27, and 20-year-old second-row Junior Nsemba - two of the debutants in this year's Dream Team.

Warrington Wolves, who finished third and host St Helens in the first round of the play-offs, have three players included. Matt Dufty is selected at full-back - the only Australian in the team - and is joined by Matty Ashton on the opposite flank to Marshall, with Danny Walker at hooker.

Five of the remaining six players in the Dream Team are from clubs still in contention for Old Trafford - two each from Hull KR and Salford Red Devils, and Matty Lees from Saints.

Hull KR, who have also earned a bye through the first round of the play-offs after securing a best-ever Super League finish of second, have Mikey Lewis selected at half-back, and their captain Elliot Minchella at loose forward.

Salford have their fourth-placed finish recognised with the selection of Papua New Guinea centre Nene Macdonald and scheming half-back Marc Sneyd, with Leeds Rhinos' goalkicking second-row Rhyse Martin the only player not involved in the play-offs to be selected.

The 2024 Dream Team members will be presented with their shirts on Monday by the two-time Super League Man of Steel Paul Sculthorpe.

Sculthorpe said: "I'll be honoured to present the players with their Dream Team jerseys. It's a reflection of outstanding form all through the Super League season, and it's great to see that recognised."

2024 Dream Team: 1 Matt Dufty (Warrington); 2 Matty Ashton (Warrington); 3 Nene Macdonald (Salford); 4 Jake Wardle (Wigan); 5 Liam Marshall (Wigan); 6 Mikey Lewis (Hull KR); 7 Marc Sneyd (Salford); 8 Matty Lees (St Helens); 9 Danny Walker (Warrington); 10 Luke Thompson (Wigan); 11 Rhyse Martin (Leeds); 12 Junior Nsemba (Wigan); 13 Elliot Minchella (Hull KR).

What's next?

Leigh Leopards travel to Salford Red Devils in Friday's elimination play-off after securing a fifth-placed finish during the Super League regular season, live on Sky Sports+ (8pm kick-off).

St Helens will aim to become the first team to win the Grand Final after finishing sixth in the table and must first overcome third-placed Warrington Wolves away in their elimination play-off match on Saturday, live on Sky Sports+ (5.30pm kick-off).

