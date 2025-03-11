RFL chair Simon Johnson announces resignation after council meeting

RFL chair Simon Johnson has announced he will resign after the scheduled council meeting on Wednesday.

Johnson's announcement appears to have pre-empted a motion due to be tabled at a Council meeting on Wednesday by two clubs, Leigh and Batley, calling for his departure.

It has been reported by Love Rugby League many Super League clubs are demanding governance reform and Johnson met club officials on Monday before agreeing his departure. His decision to walk is now confirmed.

The report also suggests the clubs want former RFL chief executive and current Bradford chairman Nigel Wood to replace Johnson.

Johnson has been chair of the RFL since 2019.

"It has always been my aim to lead an inclusive sport with integrity, honesty, authenticity and openness. My interest has always been to put rugby league first," he said.

"Now, to enable the sport to move forward constructively, I have decided to step down as Chair at close of business on Wednesday March 12.

"There is a need to discuss how change can be made, without exposing the sport to undue risk, and I hope that by stepping down I can help those discussions to take place constructively."

The RFL have confirmed the process of securing a new chair will be decided "following a formal review".

Johnson's move follows the RFL's announcement earlier this week that director of operations Robert Hicks, who has been suspended since October pending an investigation, will also leave his role.

Johnson's exit comes at a time of increased restlessness amid Super League boardrooms about the direction in which the sport is heading.

There has been increasing frustration over the RFL's handling of Salford's financial crisis, specifically the imposition and re-imposition - with dispensation - of salary cap restrictions.

Sky Sports will again show every game of the Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+